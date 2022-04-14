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Top Memecoins by Market Capitalisation

Memecoins are cryptocurrencies originating from internet jokes, pop culture, or viral social media trends. Their market performance is primarily driven by community engagement and social hype rather than underlying technological utility. While highly volatile and speculative, successful meme tokens can generate significant trading volume and strong retail communities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 64,728.87
+0.39%
+0.62%
+1.51%
$ 1.29T
$ 6.88K
2
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 1,911.94
+0.24%
-0.28%
+0.48%
$ 229.68B
$ 70.05K
3
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00077
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 74.86B
$ 49.81M
4
XRP
XRP
XRP
$ 1.002
+0.12%
-0.52%
-1.18%
$ 62.05B
$ 11.33M
5
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 76.91
+0.14%
+0.54%
+0.81%
$ 44.28B
$ 411.04K
6
DOGE
DOGE
DOGE
$ 0.07014
+0.16%
-0.70%
-1.26%
$ 11.93B
$ 55.17M
7
Cardano
Cardano
ADA
$ 0.1754
-0.29%
0.00%
-4.44%
$ 6.34B
$ 12.58M
8
SHIBAINU
SHIBAINU
SHIB
$ 0.000004421
-0.09%
-1.25%
-1.47%
$ 2.60B
$ 134.98B
9
Bittensor
Bittensor
TAO
$ 191.75
-0.12%
-2.69%
-4.06%
$ 2.11B
$ 5.30K
10
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 3.284
-0.18%
-0.49%
-6.32%
$ 2.04B
$ 64.58K
11
WLFI
WLFI
WLFI
$ 0.06045
+0.03%
+0.90%
+10.32%
$ 1.93B
$ 728.97K
12
MemeCore
MemeCore
M
$ 1.13691
+0.14%
-0.76%
+2.12%
$ 1.49B
$ 75.57K
13
Pepe
Pepe
PEPE
$ 0.000002591
-0.23%
-1.16%
-8.40%
$ 1.06B
$ 34.85B
14
United Stables
United Stables
U
$ 1.0002
0.00%
+0.02%
+0.05%
$ 1.00B
$ 73.30K
15
Bitway
Bitway
BTW
$ 0.377952
+1.18%
+14.47%
+78.71%
$ 855.04M
$ 2.29M
16
Algorand
Algorand
ALGO
$ 0.07784
+0.21%
-1.84%
-2.50%
$ 689.93M
$ 868.43K
17
Beldex
Beldex
BDX
$ 0.08172
-1.20%
-1.94%
-5.28%
$ 629.82M
$ 14.60M
18
Arbitrum
Arbitrum
ARB
$ 0.07535
-0.29%
-0.03%
-4.53%
$ 469.87M
$ 1.53M
19
Binance Life
Binance Life
币安人生
$ 0.46737
-0.02%
+0.21%
-3.77%
$ 464.12M
$ 168.72K
20
Pudgy Penguins
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU
$ 0.006072
0.00%
+1.50%
-5.04%
$ 382.38M
$ 29.31M
21
OFFICIAL TRUMP
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP
$ 1.399
-0.21%
-0.07%
-4.23%
$ 333.33M
$ 653.77K
22
Humanity
Humanity
H
$ 0.1077
+1.00%
-2.43%
+24.42%
$ 318.93M
$ 4.16M
23
SPX6900
SPX6900
SPX
$ 0.3197
+0.63%
+0.09%
+0.95%
$ 298.20M
$ 197.10K
24
Bonk
Bonk
BONK
$ 0.000002325
+0.17%
-0.17%
+3.66%
$ 204.15M
$ 163.87B
25
APE and PEPE
APE and PEPE
APEPE
$ 0.0000009323
+0.50%
-0.15%
+0.67%
$ 195.07M
$ 194.68B
26
Ribbita by Virtuals
Ribbita by Virtuals
TIBBIR
$ 0.20007
+2.36%
+8.88%
+30.40%
$ 194.24M
$ 959.78K
27
FLOKI
FLOKI
FLOKI
$ 0.00002005
+0.10%
-1.33%
-2.06%
$ 191.59M
$ 3.91B
28
Falcon Finance
Falcon Finance
FF
$ 0.06384
+0.49%
-1.37%
-1.42%
$ 183.66M
$ 908.41K
29
BUILDon
BUILDon
B
$ 0.15638
-1.05%
+4.86%
+5.05%
$ 157.18M
$ 707.72K
30
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
$ 0.14255
-0.13%
+0.25%
+7.70%
$ 142.48M
$ 870.14K
31
Kaia
Kaia
KAIA
$ 0.02257
-0.45%
-4.69%
-15.79%
$ 141.78M
$ 2.77M
32
dogwifhat sol
dogwifhat sol
WIF
$ 0.1364
+0.07%
-1.38%
-2.30%
$ 136.04M
$ 1.48M
33
Decentraland
Decentraland
MANA
$ 0.06347
+0.33%
-0.24%
-2.64%
$ 126.09M
$ 928.15K
34
Genius
Genius
GENIUS
$ 0.36885
+0.32%
-0.49%
-3.97%
$ 124.36M
$ 166.31K
35
RealLink
RealLink
REAL
$ 0.0749
+0.47%
+0.28%
+1.63%
$ 102.53M
$ 3.06M
36
Bermuda Shorts
Bermuda Shorts
SHORT
$ 2.266E-5
+3.75%
+3.90%
+9.95%
$ 97.55M
--
37
Newton
Newton
AB
$ 0.000957
0.00%
-0.62%
+0.95%
$ 94.57M
$ 7.61M
38
Backpack
Backpack
BP
$ 0.3654
+0.05%
-4.37%
-4.25%
$ 91.90M
$ 224.93K
39
Baby Claw
Baby Claw
BABYCLAW
$ 0.091376
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 91.38M
$ 5.43
40
Cheems
Cheems
CHEEMS
$ 0.0000004767
-0.94%
-2.13%
-4.24%
$ 88.55M
$ 115.52B
41
YZY
YZY
YZY
$ 0.293881
+0.01%
0.00%
-0.22%
$ 87.86M
$ 352.28
42
Smilek to the Bank
Smilek to the Bank
SMILEK
$ 4.994E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 87.39M
--
43
Banana
Banana
BANANAS31
$ 0.008429
+0.30%
-1.80%
-1.33%
$ 84.36M
$ 6.82M
44
Aethir
Aethir
ATH
$ 0.003804
-0.13%
-1.73%
-4.54%
$ 76.57M
$ 17.76M
45
DogBull
DogBull
DOGO
$ 0.073371
+0.39%
+0.00%
-3.04%
$ 74.10M
$ 6.66M
46
Comedian
Comedian
BAN
$ 0.07222
+0.54%
+0.15%
-0.73%
$ 72.25M
$ 772.98K
47
Horizen
Horizen
ZEN
$ 3.911
-0.33%
-2.45%
-3.27%
$ 70.74M
$ 19.34K
48
ORDI
ORDI
ORDI
$ 3.416
+0.69%
-0.68%
-2.63%
$ 70.73M
$ 20.40K
49
Melania Meme
Melania Meme
MELANIA
$ 0.06991
-0.04%
-0.26%
-4.31%
$ 69.76M
$ 869.38K
50
YearnFinance
YearnFinance
YFI
$ 1,933.4
-0.23%
-1.24%
-1.41%
$ 68.81M
$ 32.94

Frequently Asked Questions

What defines a Memecoin in the cryptocurrency market?
A Memecoin is a highly speculative cryptocurrency originating from internet jokes, pop culture, or social media trends. Memecoins are primarily characterised by passionate retail communities rather than underlying technological innovations.
Why do Memecoins experience extreme price volatility?
Memecoins experience extreme price volatility because Memecoin valuations are almost exclusively driven by social media hype, retail investor sentiment, and speculative trading momentum rather than fundamental utility or corporate earnings.
How does online community engagement impact Memecoin prices?
Strong online community engagement creates viral marketing phenomena and massive buying pressure. For Memecoins, community sentiment is often considered the strongest fundamental indicator of potential short-term price rallies.
Do Memecoins have a maximum token supply or burn mechanisms?
Tokenomics vary significantly. Some Memecoins implement a hard maximum supply and aggressive deflationary burn mechanisms, while others, like Dogecoin, possess an infinite token supply with a fixed annual issuance rate.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Meme sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.