NatGold Digital Price Today

The live NatGold Digital (NATG) price today is ￡ 2,529, with a 0.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current NATG to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 2,529 per NATG.

NatGold Digital currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- NATG. During the last 24 hours, NATG traded between ￡ 2,518 (low) and ￡ 2,568.5 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, NATG moved +0.11% in the last hour and -0.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 19.48K.

NatGold Digital (NATG) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 19.48K￡ 19.48K ￡ 19.48K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 0.00￡ 0.00 ￡ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of NatGold Digital is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 19.48K. The circulating supply of NATG is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.