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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Tezos, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Tezos, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About XTZ

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Tezos (XTZ) Technical Analysis Today

Tezos (XTZ) Technical Analysis Today

The Tezos Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into XTZ's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Tezos's analysis below.

Tezos (XTZ) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.2009--+1.82%-10.95%-41.06%
Know more about Tezos Price

Tezos Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Tezos across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 16
Neutral 2
Buy 8
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 12Neutral 1Buy 1
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.201
0.2009
R2
0.2009
0.2008
R1
0.2008
0.2008
PP
0.2007
0.2007
S1
0.2006
0.2006
S2
0.2005
0.2006
S3
0.2004
0.2005

Tezos Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.22M
$3.35 M
$3.13 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.03M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.19 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.16 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.04M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.47 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.51 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Tezos Capital Flow

Net InflowXTZUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.07 M0.20
2026-08-17$0.12 M0.20
2026-08-16$0.05 M0.20
2026-08-15-$0.02 M0.20
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.19

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Tezos

Trade Tezos (XTZ) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Tezos price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XTZ/USDT
$0.2009
$0.2009$0.2009
+1.72%
315.26K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

XTZ-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XTZ
XTZ
USD
USD

1 XTZ = 0.2009 USD