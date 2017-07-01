XTZ

Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve by upgrading itself. Stakeholders govern upgrades to the core protocol, including upgrades to the amendment process itself.

NameXTZ

RankNo.106

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.64%

Circulation Supply1,045,098,887.379174

Max Supply

Total Supply1,065,222,773.58102

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2017-07-01 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.47 USDT

All-Time High9.175448161770554,2021-10-04

Lowest Price0.314631309952,2018-12-07

Public BlockchainXTZ

Sector

Social Media

