Avalanche (AVAX) Technical Analysis Today The Avalanche Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AVAX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Avalanche's analysis below. Sign Up

Avalanche (AVAX) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $6.342 -- -2.72% -3.67% -31.14%

AI Daily Analysis for Avalanche AVAX Analysis Today AVAX Analysis Yesterday Avalanche Analysis Today 2026-08-18 Short-term: Negative funding rates coupled with net capital outflows and a high long/short ratio suggest near-term pressure and volatile consolidation.

Long-term: Strong narrative but weak execution; competitive squeeze has caused a breakdown in value transmission, resulting in a weak trend.

Recommendation: Remain on the sidelines or maintain light defensive positions, strictly control leverage, and wait for stabilization signals. Short-term: Negative funding rates coupled with net capital outflows and a high long/short ratio suggest near-term pressure and volatile consolidation.

Long-term: Strong narrative but weak execution; competitive squeeze has caused a breakdown in value transmission, resulting in a weak trend.

Recommendation: Remain on the sidelines or maintain light defensive positions, strictly control leverage, and wait for stabilization signals. Avalanche Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-17 Short-term: Net capital outflow and imbalanced long-short ratio indicate a bearish technical breakdown

Long-term: Narratives outweigh fundamentals; awaiting substantive ecosystem catalysts

Recommendation: Avoid aggressive positioning, strictly control exposure, and wait for right-side confirmation signals Short-term: Net capital outflow and imbalanced long-short ratio indicate a bearish technical breakdown

Long-term: Narratives outweigh fundamentals; awaiting substantive ecosystem catalysts

Recommendation: Avoid aggressive positioning, strictly control exposure, and wait for right-side confirmation signals

Avalanche Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Avalanche across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 10 Neutral 1 Buy 15 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 0 Buy 8 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 6.3356 6.3353 R2 6.3353 6.3349 R1 6.3346 6.3347 PP 6.3343 6.3343 S1 6.3336 6.3339 S2 6.3333 6.3337 S3 6.3326 6.3333

Avalanche Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.13M $34.60 M $34.74 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.84M 3-Day Active Buys $48.15 M 3-Day Active Sells $47.31 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.16M 7-Day Active Buys $128.89 M 7-Day Active Sells $128.73 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Avalanche Capital Flow Net Inflow AVAXUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.35 M 6.30 2026-08-17 -$0.15 M 6.33 2026-08-16 -$0.21 M 6.43 2026-08-15 -$0.58 M 6.56 2026-08-14 $0.20 M 6.44 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Avalanche (AVAX) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Avalanche price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume AVAX / USDT $6.342 $6.342 $6.342 +0.26% 37.94K (USDT) Trade AVAX / USDC $6.336 $6.336 $6.336 +0.20% 4.41K (USDT) Trade AVAX / USD1 $6.339 $6.339 $6.339 +0.12% 8.63K (USDT) Trade