Avalanche (AVAX) Technical Analysis Today
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Change
|Current Price
|24H
|7 Days
|30 Days
|90 Days
|$6.342
|--
|-2.72%
|-3.67%
|-31.14%
AI Daily Analysis for Avalanche
Avalanche Analysis Today 2026-08-18
- Short-term: Negative funding rates coupled with net capital outflows and a high long/short ratio suggest near-term pressure and volatile consolidation.
- Long-term: Strong narrative but weak execution; competitive squeeze has caused a breakdown in value transmission, resulting in a weak trend.
- Recommendation: Remain on the sidelines or maintain light defensive positions, strictly control leverage, and wait for stabilization signals.
Avalanche Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-17
- Short-term: Net capital outflow and imbalanced long-short ratio indicate a bearish technical breakdown
- Long-term: Narratives outweigh fundamentals; awaiting substantive ecosystem catalysts
- Recommendation: Avoid aggressive positioning, strictly control exposure, and wait for right-side confirmation signals
Avalanche Technical Indicators
Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Avalanche across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.
|Moving Averages:
|Neutral
|Sell 6
|Neutral 0
|Buy 8
|Technical Indicators:
|Buy
|Sell 4
|Neutral 1
|Buy 7
Avalanche Market Signals
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
Avalanche Capital Flow
|History
|Net Inflow
|Price
|2026-08-18
|-$0.35 M
|6.30
|2026-08-17
|-$0.15 M
|6.33
|2026-08-16
|-$0.21 M
|6.43
|2026-08-15
|-$0.58 M
|6.56
|2026-08-14
|$0.20 M
|6.44
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
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Disclaimer
The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.