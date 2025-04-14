What is SUI (SUI)

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SUI What is the price of SUI (SUI) today? The live price of SUI (SUI) is 2.322 USD . What is the market cap of SUI (SUI)? The current market cap of SUI is $ 7.55B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SUI by its real-time market price of 2.322 USD . What is the circulating supply of SUI (SUI)? The current circulating supply of SUI (SUI) is 3.25B USD . What was the highest price of SUI (SUI)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of SUI (SUI) is 5.82 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of SUI (SUI)? The 24-hour trading volume of SUI (SUI) is $ 34.99M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

