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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Stargate Finance, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Stargate Finance, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Stargate Finance (STG) Technical Analysis Today

Stargate Finance (STG) Technical Analysis Today

The Stargate Finance Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into STG's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Stargate Finance's analysis below.

Stargate Finance (STG) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.1442--+7.37%+3.66%-13.66%
Know more about Stargate Finance Price

Stargate Finance Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Stargate Finance across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 13
Neutral 4
Buy 9
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 11Neutral 1Buy 2
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 3Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1441
0.1441
R2
0.1441
0.144
R1
0.144
0.144
PP
0.144
0.144
S1
0.1439
0.1439
S2
0.1439
0.1439
S3
0.1438
0.1439

Stargate Finance Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.92M
$5.49 M
$6.41 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.05M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.29 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.34 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.10M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.56 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.66 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Stargate Finance Capital Flow

Net InflowSTGUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.01 M0.14
2026-08-17-$0.03 M0.14
2026-08-16-$0.02 M0.14
2026-08-15-$0.05 M0.14
2026-08-14-$0.02 M0.14

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Stargate Finance

Trade Stargate Finance (STG) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Stargate Finance price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
STG/USDT
$0.1442
$0.1442$0.1442
+1.33%
398.61K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

STG-to-USD Calculator

Amount

STG
STG
USD
USD

1 STG = 0.1442 USD