SSV Token (SSV) Technical Analysis Today The SSV Token Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SSV's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SSV Token's analysis below. Sign Up

SSV Token (SSV) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $2.213 -- +6.44% +10.92% -14.13%

SSV Token Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of SSV Token across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 18 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 2.2106 2.2103 R2 2.2103 2.2099 R1 2.2096 2.2097 PP 2.2093 2.2093 S1 2.2086 2.2089 S2 2.2083 2.2087 S3 2.2076 2.2083

SSV Token Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 1.17M $6.28 M $5.11 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.03 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.07 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.06 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. SSV Token Capital Flow Net Inflow SSVUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.04 M 2.18 2026-08-17 $0.02 M 2.17 2026-08-16 $0.02 M 2.14 2026-08-15 $0.03 M 2.17 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 2.06 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade SSV Token (SSV) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live SSV Token price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SSV / USDT $2.213 $2.213 $2.213 +1.84% 28.19K (USDT) Trade