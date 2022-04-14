SSV Token (SSV) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SSV Token (SSV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SSV Token (SSV) Information SSV.Network is a Decentralized ETH Staking Network based on joint research with the Ethereum foundation; Secret-Shared-Validators (SSV) is a secure way to split a validator key between non-trusting nodes (or operators). A unique protocol that enables distributed control and operation of an Ethereum validator. Official Website: https://ssv.network/ Whitepaper: https://docs.ssv.network/ Block Explorer: https://explorer.ssv.network/

SSV Token (SSV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 111.93M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 13.44M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 66.017 All-Time Low: $ 3.676640212283031 Current Price: $ 8.326

SSV Token (SSV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SSV Token (SSV) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SSV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SSV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SSV's tokenomics, explore SSV token's live price!

