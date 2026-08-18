SHIBAINU (SHIB) Technical Analysis Today The SHIBAINU Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SHIB's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SHIBAINU's analysis below. Sign Up

SHIBAINU (SHIB) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.000004432 -- -1.56% +6.46% -22.71%

SHIBAINU Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of SHIBAINU across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 4 Buy 15 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Strong Sell Sell 7 Neutral 4 Buy 1 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.00000443 0.00000443 R2 0.00000443 0.000004429 R1 0.000004429 0.000004429 PP 0.000004429 0.000004429 S1 0.000004428 0.000004428 S2 0.000004428 0.000004428 S3 0.000004427 0.000004428

SHIBAINU Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.96M $42.64 M $43.60 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $5.94 M 3-Day Active Sells $5.92 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.16M 7-Day Active Buys $18.02 M 7-Day Active Sells $17.87 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. SHIBAINU Capital Flow Net Inflow SHIBUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.21 M 0.00 2026-08-17 -$0.12 M 0.00 2026-08-16 -$1.57 M 0.00 2026-08-15 -$0.30 M 0.00 2026-08-14 -$0.29 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade SHIBAINU (SHIB) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live SHIBAINU price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SHIB / USDT $0.000004432 $0.000004432 $0.000004432 -1.32% 145.74B (USDT) Trade SHIB / USDC $0.000004424 $0.000004424 $0.000004424 -1.42% 5.83B (USDT) Trade