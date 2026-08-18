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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SHIBAINU, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SHIBAINU, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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SHIBAINU (SHIB) Technical Analysis Today

SHIBAINU (SHIB) Technical Analysis Today

The SHIBAINU Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SHIB's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SHIBAINU's analysis below.

SHIBAINU (SHIB) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.000004432---1.56%+6.46%-22.71%
Know more about SHIBAINU Price

SHIBAINU Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of SHIBAINU across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 7
Neutral 4
Buy 15
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:Strong SellSell 7Neutral 4Buy 1
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.00000443
0.00000443
R2
0.00000443
0.000004429
R1
0.000004429
0.000004429
PP
0.000004429
0.000004429
S1
0.000004428
0.000004428
S2
0.000004428
0.000004428
S3
0.000004427
0.000004428

SHIBAINU Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.96M
$42.64 M
$43.60 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$5.94 M
3-Day Active Sells
$5.92 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.16M
7-Day Active Buys
$18.02 M
7-Day Active Sells
$17.87 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

SHIBAINU Capital Flow

Net InflowSHIBUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.21 M0.00
2026-08-17-$0.12 M0.00
2026-08-16-$1.57 M0.00
2026-08-15-$0.30 M0.00
2026-08-14-$0.29 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about SHIBAINU

Trade SHIBAINU (SHIB) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live SHIBAINU price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SHIB/USDT
$0.000004432
$0.000004432$0.000004432
-1.32%
145.74B (USDT)
SHIB/USDC
$0.000004424
$0.000004424$0.000004424
-1.42%
5.83B (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SHIB-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SHIB
SHIB
USD
USD

1 SHIB = 0.000004432 USD