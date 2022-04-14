SHIBAINU (SHIB) Tokenomics
SHIBAINU (SHIB) Information
Shib is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. After our initial launch a leaders group was formed by prominent members of the telegram community. This group's purpose is to allocate skills within the community to appropriate roles in Shibs development and collectively agree on decisions for Shibs future. Anyone who has skills or time they can contribute to Shib will be invited to help develop and advance Shib. This group has so far been responsible for logo creation, social media presence, marketing and website development. Shibs community is the beating heart of this project and will continue to evolve and expand.
SHIBAINU (SHIB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SHIBAINU (SHIB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
In-Depth Token Structure of SHIBAINU (SHIB)
Dive deeper into how SHIB tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.
Overview
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme-based ERC-20 token launched on Ethereum in July 2020. It is the flagship token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, which also includes BONE, LEASH, and the newer TREAT token. The project is community-driven, with a focus on decentralization and broad participation.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: 1 quadrillion SHIB tokens were minted at launch.
- No Ongoing Issuance: There is no ongoing minting or inflation for SHIB; the supply is fixed except for burns.
- Burn Mechanism: A significant portion of the supply has been burned, and additional burns occur via the ShibaSwap Burn Portal and on Shibarium.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (SHIB)
|% of Initial Supply
|Notes
|Uniswap Liquidity Pool
|500 trillion
|50%
|Locked at launch for decentralized trading
|Vitalik Buterin
|500 trillion
|50%
|Sent to Ethereum co-founder; ~82% burned, ~10% donated to charity
|Project Team
|0
|0%
|No allocation to team, advisors, or insiders
- Vitalik Buterin's Actions: Of the 500 trillion SHIB sent to Vitalik Buterin, ~410 trillion were burned, and 50 trillion were donated to the India COVID Relief Fund. The remainder was either held or distributed.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
SHIB Token
- Staking ("Bury"): Users can stake SHIB to receive xSHIB, which entitles holders to:
- Inflationary BONE rewards
- A share of 0.10% of swap fees from ShibaSwap (paid in ETH)
- Liquidity Provision ("Dig"): Users can provide SHIB and a paired asset as liquidity on ShibaSwap to earn transaction fees and additional rewards.
- Burn for RYOSHI: SHIB can be burned to earn RYOSHI token rewards.
- Payments: SHIB is accepted as a payment method in various integrations.
TREAT Token (Ecosystem Expansion)
- Rewards & Governance: TREAT is used for rewards, governance, and unlocking advanced features in the Shiba Inu ecosystem.
- Yield Farming: Powers "WOOF Wars: Farming 2.0," allowing users to maximize earnings and influence liquidity rewards via veTREAT (vote-escrowed TREAT).
- Voting: TREAT holders can participate in governance and strategic decision-making.
- Payments: Enables on-chain payments via SHIB Pay.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Staking Lock: When users stake SHIB ("Bury"), they receive xSHIB, which can be redeemed for the underlying SHIB plus rewards. There is no fixed lock-up period, but rewards accrue over time.
- Liquidity Provision: LP tokens can be staked ("Woof") for additional rewards; withdrawal is subject to protocol rules but not hard time locks.
- No Team/Insider Vesting: There are no disclosed team or advisor allocations, so no vesting or unlock schedules for insiders.
- Token Burns: Burns are permanent and reduce the circulating supply.
Circulating Supply and Unlocks
- Current Circulating Supply: As of July 2025, the circulating supply is approximately 589.2 trillion SHIB, showing a slight decrease over the past year due to ongoing burns.
- No Scheduled Unlocks: There are no scheduled unlocks or vesting events for SHIB, as the initial supply was fully distributed at launch and subsequent burns are voluntary.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|1 quadrillion minted at launch, no further issuance
|Allocation
|50% Uniswap LP, 50% Vitalik Buterin (mostly burned/donated), 0% team/advisors
|Usage
|Staking, liquidity provision, burning, payments, governance (via TREAT)
|Incentives
|BONE rewards, swap fees, RYOSHI rewards, TREAT rewards, governance influence
|Locking
|Staking and LP staking (no hard lock, rewards accrue over time)
|Unlocking
|No scheduled unlocks; burns reduce supply; staking/LP tokens can be withdrawn per rules
Additional Notes
- Decentralization: The project is governed by the community, with proposals executed by a multi-sig wallet.
- No Superuser Privileges: No evidence of superusers able to modify balances or transactions.
- No Team Allocation: The team did not reserve tokens for themselves, and compensation details are undisclosed.
Implications and Considerations
- Deflationary Pressure: Ongoing burns and no new issuance create deflationary pressure on SHIB.
- Community-Driven: The lack of team allocation and open governance mechanisms reinforce decentralization.
- Ecosystem Growth: The introduction of TREAT and other tokens expands utility and engagement, but also adds complexity.
- No Vesting Risks: Absence of large scheduled unlocks reduces risk of sudden supply shocks.
Shiba Inu’s token economics are designed to maximize community participation, reward engagement, and ensure a deflationary supply trajectory, with all major allocations and mechanisms transparently executed on-chain.
SHIBAINU (SHIB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SHIBAINU (SHIB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHIB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHIB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SHIB's tokenomics, explore SHIB token's live price!
How to Buy SHIB
Interested in adding SHIBAINU (SHIB) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy SHIB, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
SHIBAINU (SHIB) Price History
Analysing the price history of SHIB helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
SHIB Price Prediction
Want to know where SHIB might be heading? Our SHIB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Buy SHIBAINU (SHIB)
Amount
1 SHIB = 0.00001235 USD