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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SafePal, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SafePal, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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SafePal (SFP) Technical Analysis Today

SafePal (SFP) Technical Analysis Today

The SafePal Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SFP's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SafePal's analysis below.

SafePal (SFP) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.2441--+1.07%+11.71%-10.88%
Know more about SafePal Price

SafePal Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of SafePal across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 4
Neutral 2
Buy 20
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 2Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.2433
0.2433
R2
0.2433
0.2432
R1
0.2432
0.2432
PP
0.2432
0.2432
S1
0.2431
0.2431
S2
0.2431
0.2431
S3
0.243
0.2431

SafePal Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.12M
$2.67 M
$2.79 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.23 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.22 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.26 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.24 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

SafePal Capital Flow

Net InflowSFPUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.03 M0.24
2026-08-17-$0.02 M0.24
2026-08-16$0.03 M0.23
2026-08-15$0.00 M0.24
2026-08-14-$0.02 M0.23

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about SafePal

Trade SafePal (SFP) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live SafePal price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SFP/USDT
$0.2441
$0.2441$0.2441
+3.21%
227.97K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SFP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SFP
SFP
USD
USD

1 SFP = 0.2441 USD