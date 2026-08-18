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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Raydium, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Raydium, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About RAY

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Raydium (RAY) Technical Analysis Today

Raydium (RAY) Technical Analysis Today

The Raydium Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into RAY's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Raydium's analysis below.

Raydium (RAY) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.6126---2.95%-9.57%-18.30%
Know more about Raydium Price

Raydium Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Raydium across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 11
Neutral 3
Buy 12
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 0Buy 10
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 3Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.6124
0.6123
R2
0.6123
0.6122
R1
0.6122
0.6122
PP
0.6121
0.6121
S1
0.612
0.612
S2
0.6119
0.612
S3
0.6118
0.6119

Raydium Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.03M
$3.49 M
$3.51 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.06 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.07 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.18 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.18 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Raydium Capital Flow

Net InflowRAYUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.61
2026-08-17-$0.14 M0.62
2026-08-16$0.02 M0.62
2026-08-15-$0.02 M0.62
2026-08-14-$0.04 M0.62

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Raydium

Trade Raydium (RAY) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Raydium price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
RAY/USDT
$0.6126
$0.6126$0.6126
-1.51%
93.49K (USDT)
RAY/USDC
$0.6123
$0.6123$0.6123
-1.43%
40.14K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

RAY-to-USD Calculator

Amount

RAY
RAY
USD
USD

1 RAY = 0.6126 USD