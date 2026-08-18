ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Technical Analysis Today The ConstitutionDAO Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PEOPLE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about ConstitutionDAO's analysis below. Sign Up

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.007649 -- -10.79% +44.21% +11.58%

ConstitutionDAO Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of ConstitutionDAO across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 9 Neutral 6 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 3 Neutral 5 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.007675 0.00766 R2 0.00766 0.007652 R1 0.007653 0.007647 PP 0.007638 0.007638 S1 0.007631 0.00763 S2 0.007616 0.007625 S3 0.007609 0.007616

ConstitutionDAO Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.48M $7.66 M $8.14 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.23 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.22 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.03M 7-Day Active Buys $0.67 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.64 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. ConstitutionDAO Capital Flow Net Inflow PEOPLEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.12 M 0.01 2026-08-17 -$0.15 M 0.01 2026-08-16 -$0.13 M 0.01 2026-08-15 -$0.07 M 0.01 2026-08-14 -$0.18 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live ConstitutionDAO price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume PEOPLE / USDT $0.007649 $0.007649 $0.007649 +6.57% 12.86M (USDT) Trade