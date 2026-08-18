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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on ConstitutionDAO, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on ConstitutionDAO, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Technical Analysis Today

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Technical Analysis Today

The ConstitutionDAO Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PEOPLE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about ConstitutionDAO's analysis below.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.007649---10.79%+44.21%+11.58%
Know more about ConstitutionDAO Price

ConstitutionDAO Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of ConstitutionDAO across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 9
Neutral 6
Buy 11
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 6Neutral 1Buy 7
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 3Neutral 5Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.007675
0.00766
R2
0.00766
0.007652
R1
0.007653
0.007647
PP
0.007638
0.007638
S1
0.007631
0.00763
S2
0.007616
0.007625
S3
0.007609
0.007616

ConstitutionDAO Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.48M
$7.66 M
$8.14 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.23 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.22 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.03M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.67 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.64 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

ConstitutionDAO Capital Flow

Net InflowPEOPLEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.12 M0.01
2026-08-17-$0.15 M0.01
2026-08-16-$0.13 M0.01
2026-08-15-$0.07 M0.01
2026-08-14-$0.18 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about ConstitutionDAO

Trade ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live ConstitutionDAO price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PEOPLE/USDT
$0.007649
$0.007649$0.007649
+6.57%
12.86M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

PEOPLE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PEOPLE
PEOPLE
USD
USD

1 PEOPLE = 0.007649 USD