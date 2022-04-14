ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Information ConsitutionDAO's goal was to win an auction for a rare copy of the US Constitution at Sothby's, and called to the crypto world for contributions. Constitution DAO quickly attracted 17437 contributors, and raised over 47 million dollars. PEOPLE is the token that ConstitutionDAO gave to its contributors, and has become a community-owned token after it has failed to win the auction. Official Website: https://www.constitutiondao.com/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/CobcsUrt3p91FwvULYKorQejgsm5HoQdv5T8RUZ6PnLA

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 95.08M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 5.06B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 0.18699 All-Time Low: $ 0.000709875438770561 Current Price: $ 0.01879

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PEOPLE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PEOPLE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PEOPLE's tokenomics, explore PEOPLE token's live price!

