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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Ontology Gas, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Ontology Gas, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Ontology Gas (ONG) Technical Analysis Today

Ontology Gas (ONG) Technical Analysis Today

The Ontology Gas Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ONG's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Ontology Gas's analysis below.

Ontology Gas (ONG) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.05936--+41.80%+25.36%-11.96%
Know more about Ontology Gas Price

Ontology Gas Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Ontology Gas across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 12
Neutral 5
Buy 9
Moving Averages:SellSell 9Neutral 1Buy 4
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 4Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.05934
0.05932
R2
0.05932
0.05929
R1
0.05928
0.05928
PP
0.05926
0.05926
S1
0.05922
0.05923
S2
0.0592
0.05922
S3
0.05916
0.0592

Ontology Gas Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.26M
$4.04 M
$4.30 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$1.38 M
3-Day Active Sells
$1.40 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.53 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.56 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Ontology Gas Capital Flow

Net InflowONGUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.16 M0.06
2026-08-17$0.22 M0.05
2026-08-16-$0.15 M0.05
2026-08-15-$0.15 M0.04
2026-08-14$0.06 M0.04

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Ontology Gas

Trade Ontology Gas (ONG) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Ontology Gas price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ONG/USDT
$0.05936
$0.05936$0.05936
+11.30%
2.44M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ONG-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ONG
ONG
USD
USD

1 ONG = 0.05936 USD