Ontology Gas (ONG) Technical Analysis Today The Ontology Gas Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ONG's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Ontology Gas's analysis below. Sign Up

Ontology Gas (ONG) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.05936 -- +41.80% +25.36% -11.96%

Ontology Gas Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Ontology Gas across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 5 Buy 9 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 9 Neutral 1 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 4 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.05934 0.05932 R2 0.05932 0.05929 R1 0.05928 0.05928 PP 0.05926 0.05926 S1 0.05922 0.05923 S2 0.0592 0.05922 S3 0.05916 0.0592

Ontology Gas Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.26M $4.04 M $4.30 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $1.38 M 3-Day Active Sells $1.40 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $1.53 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.56 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Ontology Gas Capital Flow Net Inflow ONGUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.16 M 0.06 2026-08-17 $0.22 M 0.05 2026-08-16 -$0.15 M 0.05 2026-08-15 -$0.15 M 0.04 2026-08-14 $0.06 M 0.04 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Ontology Gas (ONG) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Ontology Gas price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ONG / USDT $0.05936 $0.05936 $0.05936 +11.30% 2.44M (USDT) Trade