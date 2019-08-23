Ontology Gas (ONG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ontology Gas (ONG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ONG (Ontology Gas) is the second practical token of the ontology network, which represents the use right of the ontology network. The operation of Ontology requires the support of various nodes. Ontology guarantees the stability and security of the network by paying the ONG operation cost of various nodes. The ONG is the compensation for the contribution of the network. Official Website: https://ont.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.ont.io/ Block Explorer: https://explorer.ont.io/

Ontology Gas (ONG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ontology Gas (ONG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 74.82M $ 74.82M $ 74.82M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 420.35M $ 420.35M $ 420.35M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 178.00M $ 178.00M $ 178.00M All-Time High: $ 3.28194 $ 3.28194 $ 3.28194 All-Time Low: $ 0.0393381415969 $ 0.0393381415969 $ 0.0393381415969 Current Price: $ 0.178 $ 0.178 $ 0.178 Learn more about Ontology Gas (ONG) price

Ontology Gas (ONG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ontology Gas (ONG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ONG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ONG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ONG's tokenomics, explore ONG token's live price!

