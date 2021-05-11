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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on CASPER, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on CASPER, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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CASPER (CSPR) Technical Analysis Today

CASPER (CSPR) Technical Analysis Today

The CASPER Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CSPR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about CASPER's analysis below.

CASPER (CSPR) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.003089--+52.24%+64.83%+4.07%
Know more about CASPER Price

CASPER Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of CASPER across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 5
Neutral 5
Buy 16
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 0Buy 13
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 4Neutral 5Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.003079
0.003077
R2
0.003077
0.003076
R1
0.003075
0.003075
PP
0.003073
0.003073
S1
0.003071
0.003072
S2
0.003069
0.003071
S3
0.003067
0.003069

CASPER Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.19M
$0.82 M
$1.00 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.21 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.21 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.24 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.24 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

CASPER Capital Flow

Net InflowCSPRUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.09 M0.00
2026-08-17$0.46 M0.00
2026-08-16$0.17 M0.00
2026-08-15$0.03 M0.00
2026-08-14$0.19 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about CASPER

Trade CASPER (CSPR) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live CASPER price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CSPR/USDT
$0.003089
$0.003089$0.003089
+2.96%
60.50M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

CSPR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CSPR
CSPR
USD
USD

1 CSPR = 0.003089 USD