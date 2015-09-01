ADA

Cardano is a decentralised public blockchain and cryptocurrency project and is fully open source.

NameADA

RankNo.9

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0078%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.84%

Circulation Supply35,334,514,487.46726

Max Supply45,000,000,000

Total Supply44,994,495,302.31451

Circulation Rate0.7852%

Issue Date2015-09-01 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.002 USDT

All-Time High3.09918625,2021-09-02

Lowest Price0.017354099079966545,2017-10-01

Public BlockchainADA

IntroductionCardano is a decentralised public blockchain and cryptocurrency project and is fully open source.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.