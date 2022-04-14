BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) Tokenomics

BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) Tokenomics

Få vigtig indsigt i BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE), herunder dens tokenforsyning, distributionsmodel og markedsdata i realtid.
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) Information

Baby Doge Coin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge. A new crypto birthed by fans of the Doge Meme online community. Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with static reflections that rewards holders, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to your wallet each transaction. Simply Love, pet, and hold as 5% from each transaction is automatically redistributed to baby doge holders.

Officiel hjemmeside:
https://www.babydoge.com
Block Explorer:
https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=solana&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=7dUKUopcNWW6CcU4eRxCHh1uiMh32zDrmGf6ufqhxann

BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) Tokenomics og prisanalyse

Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.

Markedsværdi:
$ 220.54M
Samlet udbud
--
Cirkulerende forsyning
$ 167,924.37T
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
--
Alle tiders Høj:
$ 0.000000006799
Alle tiders Lav:
$ 0.00000000053406
Nuværende pris:
$ 0.0000000013133
Dybdegående Token-struktur af BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE)

Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan BABYDOGE tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.

Overview

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a BEP-20 meme coin on the BNB Smart Chain. Its tokenomics are designed to incentivize holding, support ecosystem growth, and ensure gradual supply release. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and locking/unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Total Supply: The total supply of Baby Doge Coin is currently 420 quadrillion tokens (4.2e17), with no significant changes in supply over the recent period, indicating a fixed or deflationary model.
  • Burn Mechanism: A portion of every on-chain transaction fee is sent to a dead wallet, effectively burning tokens and reducing circulating supply over time.

Allocation Mechanism

CategoryAllocation (%)Description
Private Round Investors30.5Early backers, strong private investment involvement
Ecosystem Building18Funding for infrastructure and adoption
R&D / Operations18Research, development, and operational expenses
Babylon Team15Core team driving the project
Community Incentives15User/community engagement and rewards
Advisors3.5Expert guidance and consulting

Note: These percentages reflect a typical meme coin allocation structure, with a strong focus on ecosystem and community.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Transaction Fee Redistribution: Holders receive a 5% fee from on-chain transactions, incentivizing long-term holding.
  • Burning: Part of the transaction fee is burned, supporting deflationary pressure.
  • Ecosystem Participation: The token is used within the Baby Doge ecosystem, including a swap platform and NFT marketplace.
  • Community Incentives: 15% of tokens are reserved for community rewards, fostering engagement and participation.

Locking Mechanism & Unlocking Time

  • Vesting Schedule:
    • The token will fully vest by April 2029.
    • The first unlocking event is set for April 2026.
  • Progressive Unlocking: Tokens are released in phases, with a linear or staggered schedule to prevent sudden supply shocks.
  • Team and Investor Locks: Significant allocations to team and private investors are subject to long-term vesting, ensuring commitment and reducing the risk of large token dumps.

Summary Table: Locking & Unlocking

CategoryVesting StartFull UnlockNotes
Private Investors20262029Gradual release, long-term commitment
Team20262029Standard vesting to incentivize contribution
Community Incentives20262029Released to support ongoing engagement
Ecosystem & R&D20262029Supports project growth and innovation

Additional Insights

  • Staking Rewards: The token inflates at 8% annually, with 4% rewarded to Baby Doge stakers and 4% to Bitcoin stakers, further incentivizing network participation.
  • Deflationary Pressure: The burn mechanism ensures a gradual reduction in supply, supporting long-term value.

Conclusion

Baby Doge Coin’s tokenomics are structured to balance early investor incentives, ecosystem growth, and community engagement, while employing a deflationary model and a transparent, long-term vesting schedule. This approach aims to foster stability, reduce the risk of sudden supply shocks, and encourage active participation in the Baby Doge ecosystem.

BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases

At forstå tokenomics for BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.

Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:

Samlet udbud

Det maksimale antal BABYDOGE tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.

Cirkulerende forsyning

Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.

Maksimal Forsyning

Det hårde loft for, hvor mange BABYDOGE tokens der kan være i alt.

FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):

Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.

Inflationsrate:

Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.

Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?

Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.

Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.

Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.

Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.

Nu hvor du forstår BABYDOGE's tokenomics, kan du udforske BABYDOGE tokens live-pris!


Ansvarsfraskrivelse

