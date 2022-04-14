BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) Tokenomics
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) Information
Baby Doge Coin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge. A new crypto birthed by fans of the Doge Meme online community. Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with static reflections that rewards holders, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to your wallet each transaction. Simply Love, pet, and hold as 5% from each transaction is automatically redistributed to baby doge holders.
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Dybdegående Token-struktur af BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE)
Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan BABYDOGE tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.
Overview
Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a BEP-20 meme coin on the BNB Smart Chain. Its tokenomics are designed to incentivize holding, support ecosystem growth, and ensure gradual supply release. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and locking/unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: The total supply of Baby Doge Coin is currently 420 quadrillion tokens (4.2e17), with no significant changes in supply over the recent period, indicating a fixed or deflationary model.
- Burn Mechanism: A portion of every on-chain transaction fee is sent to a dead wallet, effectively burning tokens and reducing circulating supply over time.
Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Description
|Private Round Investors
|30.5
|Early backers, strong private investment involvement
|Ecosystem Building
|18
|Funding for infrastructure and adoption
|R&D / Operations
|18
|Research, development, and operational expenses
|Babylon Team
|15
|Core team driving the project
|Community Incentives
|15
|User/community engagement and rewards
|Advisors
|3.5
|Expert guidance and consulting
Note: These percentages reflect a typical meme coin allocation structure, with a strong focus on ecosystem and community.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transaction Fee Redistribution: Holders receive a 5% fee from on-chain transactions, incentivizing long-term holding.
- Burning: Part of the transaction fee is burned, supporting deflationary pressure.
- Ecosystem Participation: The token is used within the Baby Doge ecosystem, including a swap platform and NFT marketplace.
- Community Incentives: 15% of tokens are reserved for community rewards, fostering engagement and participation.
Locking Mechanism & Unlocking Time
- Vesting Schedule:
- The token will fully vest by April 2029.
- The first unlocking event is set for April 2026.
- Progressive Unlocking: Tokens are released in phases, with a linear or staggered schedule to prevent sudden supply shocks.
- Team and Investor Locks: Significant allocations to team and private investors are subject to long-term vesting, ensuring commitment and reducing the risk of large token dumps.
Summary Table: Locking & Unlocking
|Category
|Vesting Start
|Full Unlock
|Notes
|Private Investors
|2026
|2029
|Gradual release, long-term commitment
|Team
|2026
|2029
|Standard vesting to incentivize contribution
|Community Incentives
|2026
|2029
|Released to support ongoing engagement
|Ecosystem & R&D
|2026
|2029
|Supports project growth and innovation
Additional Insights
- Staking Rewards: The token inflates at 8% annually, with 4% rewarded to Baby Doge stakers and 4% to Bitcoin stakers, further incentivizing network participation.
- Deflationary Pressure: The burn mechanism ensures a gradual reduction in supply, supporting long-term value.
Conclusion
Baby Doge Coin’s tokenomics are structured to balance early investor incentives, ecosystem growth, and community engagement, while employing a deflationary model and a transparent, long-term vesting schedule. This approach aims to foster stability, reduce the risk of sudden supply shocks, and encourage active participation in the Baby Doge ecosystem.
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal BABYDOGE tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange BABYDOGE tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår BABYDOGE's tokenomics, kan du udforske BABYDOGE tokens live-pris!
Sådan køber du BABYDOGE
Er du interesseret i at tilføje BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) til din portefølje? MEXC understøtter forskellige metoder til at købe BABYDOGE, herunder kreditkort, bankoverførsler og peer-to-peer-handel. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, gør MEXC det nemt og sikkert at købe krypto.
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) Prishistorik
Ved at analysere kurshistorikken for BABYDOGE hjælper man brugerne med at forstå tidligere markedsbevægelser, vigtige støtte-/modstandsniveauer og volatilitetsmønstre. Uanset om du sporer all-time highs eller identificerer trends, er historiske data en afgørende del af prisprediktion og teknisk analyse.
BABYDOGE Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor BABYDOGE måske er på vej hen? Vores BABYDOGE prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
Hvorfor skal du vælge MEXC?
MEXC er en af verdens bedste kryptobørser, som millioner af brugere på verdensplan har tillid til. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, er MEXC din nemmeste vej til krypto.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.
Køb BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE)
Beløb
1 BABYDOGE = 0.0000000013133 USD