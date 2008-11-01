Bitcoin (BTC) Tokenomics
Bitcoin er en digital aktiv og et betalingssystem opfundet af Satoshi Nakamoto, som offentliggjorde en relateret artikel i 2008 og udgav det som open-source-software i 2009. Systemet fremhævede som peer-to-peer; brugere kan transagere direkte uden en mellemmand.
Issuance Mechanism
Bitcoin's issuance is governed by a process called "mining," where new bitcoins are created as rewards for miners who successfully add new blocks to the blockchain. The total supply is capped at 21 million BTC. The issuance rate is programmed to halve approximately every four years (the "halving" event), reducing the number of new bitcoins created and distributed to miners over time. This mechanism ensures a predictable and decreasing supply schedule, ultimately leading to the cessation of new issuance once the cap is reached.
Allocation Mechanism
All newly issued bitcoins are allocated exclusively to miners as block rewards. There is no pre-mine, team allocation, or foundation reserve. The distribution is entirely based on the competitive process of mining, which is open to anyone with the necessary computational resources.
Allocation Table
|Allocation Description
|Allocation Recipient
|Unlock Type
|Unlock Granularity
|Unlock Start Date
|Unlock End Date
|Incentive given to miners for successfully adding new block to the bitcoin network. Distribution mechanism of 21 million BTC.
|Block Rewards
|linear
|daily
|2040-01-30
|2044-01-09
Note: The table above reflects the ongoing linear unlocking of block rewards to miners, with the final issuance expected to complete around 2140, but the sample data shows a specific period for illustration.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Usage: Bitcoin (BTC) serves as a decentralized, censorship-resistant digital currency. It is used for peer-to-peer payments, store of value, and as a settlement asset.
- Incentive: The primary incentive mechanism is the block reward, which compensates miners for securing the network and processing transactions. As block rewards decrease over time, transaction fees are expected to become the main incentive for miners.
Locking Mechanism
Bitcoin does not have a protocol-level token locking mechanism for its native issuance. All newly mined bitcoins are immediately liquid and spendable by the miner who receives them. However, Bitcoin's scripting language allows users to create custom locking scripts (e.g., time locks, multi-signature requirements) for individual transactions, but these are not part of the issuance or allocation process.
Unlocking Time
There is no vesting or delayed unlocking for newly mined bitcoins; they are available to miners as soon as a block is confirmed. The overall unlocking of the total supply is governed by the block reward schedule, which linearly releases new bitcoins to miners until the 21 million cap is reached, projected to occur around the year 2140.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Mining, block rewards, halving every ~4 years, capped at 21 million BTC
|Allocation
|100% to miners via block rewards
|Usage
|Peer-to-peer payments, store of value, settlement asset
|Incentive
|Block rewards (decreasing over time), transaction fees
|Locking
|No protocol-level locking for issuance; custom scripts possible for transactions
|Unlocking
|Immediate for miners; total supply unlocks linearly until ~2140
Bitcoin's token economics are designed for transparency, decentralization, and long-term sustainability, with all incentives and allocations governed by open protocol rules and competitive mining.
Bitcoin (BTC) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for Bitcoin (BTC) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal BTC tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange BTC tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår BTC's tokenomics, kan du udforske BTC tokens live-pris!
