A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
PANews reported on August 17 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader turned $125,000 into $29.6 million in just four months by going long on ETH on HyperLiquid, earning a
ETH
$4,550.7
+3.16%
PANews
2025/08/17 21:11
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
PANews reported on August 17th that Token Unlocks data showed that tokens such as FTN, ZRO, and KAITO will see large-scale unlocking next week, including: Fasttoken (FTN) will unlock approximately
PANews
2025/08/17 20:34
Sky Rune uses 1.77 million ENA to repurchase 16.38 million SKY
According to PANews on August 17, according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, in the past 40 minutes, Sky Lianchuang Rune repurchased 16.38 million SKY with 1.77 million ENA.
PANews
2025/08/17 20:21
Metaplanet CEO: The goal of increasing Bitcoin holdings to 30,000 this year has not changed
PANews reported on August 17th that Simon Gerovich, CEO of a Japanese listed company, stated in a post on the X platform that the company's goal of increasing its Bitcoin
PANews
2025/08/17 20:18
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation
PANews reported on August 17th that, according to China News Service, after China strictly banned virtual currency transactions in 2021, the preservation and disposal of virtual currencies involved in criminal
PANews
2025/08/17 20:09
Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose increased holdings next week
PANews reported on August 17 that Michael Saylor once again released Bitcoin Tracker information on the X platform, and may disclose the increase in holdings next week. He wrote: "The
PANews
2025/08/17 20:03
AI meets blockchain: A global input requires proper transparency | Opinion
Leveraging decentralized technology that enables transparency in transactions can also enable increased fairness in how AI is built and works.
Crypto.news
2025/08/17 19:52
Canary Capital’s McClurg Sees Bitcoin Soaring to $150K Before Inevitable Downturn
Bitcoin could reach $150,000 before facing a bear market, Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg said in a recent interview. The Canary CEO cited a confluence of sustained inflows into spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs)—projected at over $1 billion weekly—a persistently dovish Federal Reserve outlook despite lingering inflation concerns, and accelerating institutional adoption that has driven […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 18:30
Xiongan New Area launched its first multilateral central bank digital currency bridge business to relieve central enterprises
PANews reported on August 17 that according to the Xiongan official account, under the guidance and support of the Xiongan New Area branch of the People's Bank of China, the
PANews
2025/08/17 18:14
Japan to approve first yen-denominated stablecoin JPYC
PANews reported on August 17th that Nikkei reported that Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) will approve the issuance of the country's first yen-denominated stablecoin, JPYC, this month. The FSA will
PANews
2025/08/17 17:58
