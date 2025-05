BABYDOGE

Baby Doge Coin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge. A new crypto birthed by fans of the Doge Meme online community. Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with static reflections that rewards holders, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to your wallet each transaction. Simply Love, pet, and hold as 5% from each transaction is automatically redistributed to baby doge holders.

NavnBABYDOGE

RangNo.175

Markedscap$0.00

Fuldt udvandet markedsværdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolumen/markedsværdi (24H)0.00%

Cirkulationsforsyning165,250,473,992,209,500

Max Udbud0

Samlet Udbud202,618,742,508,804,160

Cirkulationshastighed%

Udstedelsesdato--

Den pris, som aktivet først blev udstedt til--

Alle tiders høj0.000000006604286233,2024-12-10

Laveste pris0.00000000053406,2021-09-26

Offentlig blockchainBSC

Sektor

Social Media

