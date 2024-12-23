سعر QANplatform (QANX)
سعر QANplatform (QANX) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.054736. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 92.78M. يتم تحديث سعر QANX مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق QANplatform الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 480.08K
- تغيير سعر QANplatform خلال اليوم هو -6.90%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 1.70B
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر QANX مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر QANX.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر QANplatform مقابل USD هو $ -0.00406034738679565 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر QANplatform مقابل USD هو $ +0.0544767812 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر QANplatform مقابل USD هو $ +0.0594910367 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر QANplatform مقابل USD هو $ +0.028743829575004452 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ -0.00406034738679565
|-6.90%
|30 يوم
|$ +0.0544767812
|+99.53%
|60 يوم
|$ +0.0594910367
|+108.69%
|90 يوم
|$ +0.028743829575004452
|+110.59%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر QANplatform: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
-1.96%
-6.90%
-18.44%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
What Is QANplatform (QANX)? QANplatform, the quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly build software applications like DApps or DeFi and run business processes on blockchain. A blockchain platform, like QANplatform is the basic infrastructure of all blockchain projects and applications. It is like the operating system on a computer. The whole ecosystem can only build and work on top of it. Connect it with real-world data, run automated smart contracts, build decentralized applications (DApps). According to HFS Research excerpt for IBM: Enterprise blockchain adoption is going through a “90-9-1” adoption challenge. 90% of companies are still trying to internalize the concept and its relevant impact. 9% of enterprises that identified relevant use cases are struggling to start with their PoCs and pilots. The 1% of enterprises that have successful pilots are challenged with scalability to a production-grade environment. To achieve blockchain mass adoption Qanplatform focused on these challenges. They built a lot of automation and integration to help freelance developers, blockchain development companies and enterprises start their blockchain PoCs (Proof-of-Concept) as fast as possible. It takes less than 5 minutes to deploy the QAN private blockchain to a preferred cloud platform and start building on it. Who Are the Founders of QANplatform ? Johann Polecsak, QAN's Chief Technology Officer is also an economist. He along with the Business Development team pursues the way to make QAN as appealing as possible. In the end all what matters is market share. His laser focus lights in the single direction of eliminating any obstacles which could come up as a reason not to implement Blockchain technology, making QAN the only sane choice to work with. Endre Abraham (Silur), QAN's Head of Cryptology contributed to several blockchain projects like Ethereum, Zcash, or Monero. Gaining such an extensive experience could only lead him in one direction: Building a blockchain which solves the pain points of the existing mainstream ones. What Makes QANplatform Unique? QANplatform solves the problems enterprises and developers face when using currently available blockchain by building a platform from scratch that does not require them to make compromises: - Hybrid blockchain platform - 80% faster implementation than other blockchains - Lowest hardware and energy requirements on the market - Predictable data transaction prices for public blockchains - Enterprise-ready transaction speed - Quantum-resistant security The experienced team behind QANplatform worked in companies and projects like IBM, Telekom, Uber, Bitcoin.com, Ethereum, Monero, Zcash...
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 QANX إلى AUD
A$0.08703024
|1 QANX إلى GBP
￡0.04324144
|1 QANX إلى EUR
€0.0519992
|1 QANX إلى USD
$0.054736
|1 QANX إلى MYR
RM0.246312
|1 QANX إلى TRY
₺1.92615984
|1 QANX إلى JPY
¥8.56673136
|1 QANX إلى RUB
₽5.62631344
|1 QANX إلى INR
₹4.64927584
|1 QANX إلى IDR
Rp882.83858608
|1 QANX إلى PHP
₱3.21574
|1 QANX إلى EGP
￡E.2.78496768
|1 QANX إلى BRL
R$0.33224752
|1 QANX إلى CAD
C$0.07827248
|1 QANX إلى BDT
৳6.51413136
|1 QANX إلى NGN
₦84.73023328
|1 QANX إلى UAH
₴2.28632272
|1 QANX إلى VES
Bs2.791536
|1 QANX إلى PKR
Rs15.17446128
|1 QANX إلى KZT
₸28.62747536
|1 QANX إلى THB
฿1.87361328
|1 QANX إلى TWD
NT$1.78384624
|1 QANX إلى CHF
Fr0.04871504
|1 QANX إلى HKD
HK$0.42529872
|1 QANX إلى MAD
.د.م0.54845472