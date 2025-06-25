سعر Peace Guy (PEACEGUY)
سعر Peace Guy (PEACEGUY) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.00068137. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 684.94K. يتم تحديث سعر PEACEGUY مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Peace Guy الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD --
- تغيير سعر Peace Guy خلال اليوم هو -27.54%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 999.80M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر PEACEGUY مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر PEACEGUY.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Peace Guy مقابل USD هو $ -0.000259087520192652 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Peace Guy مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Peace Guy مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Peace Guy مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ -0.000259087520192652
|-27.54%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Peace Guy: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
-1.01%
-27.54%
+58.16%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Peace Guy: A Meme for Peace in a Time of War In a world overwhelmed by conflict, destruction, and polarization, a quiet yet powerful figure has emerged from the noise—not with weapons or political rhetoric, but with a smile and an open hand. “Peace Guy” is not just a meme—it’s a movement. Created during a time of global unrest, the Peace Guy project is a digital symbol of calm resistance and collective hope, spreading positivity where fear and hatred often dominate. The character of Peace Guy is simple by design but rich in purpose. He embodies stillness in chaos, humor in despair, and most importantly, peace in times of war. Always depicted with a relaxed posture, a calm smirk, and often holding a white dove—the universal symbol of peace—Peace Guy speaks to people across cultures, ideologies, and age groups. His mission is not to take sides or spark debate. His mission is to remind us that peace is a choice—and a necessary one. Peace Guy was born from a deep frustration with how war narratives dominate media and public discourse. People are bombarded with fear-driven content and divisive opinions. This meme was created as a counterbalance—a peaceful protest against digital negativity. Instead of contributing to outrage cycles, Peace Guy offers a digital breath of fresh air. A moment of peace on your feed. A reason to smile. A reminder that humanity still exists amid conflict. But Peace Guy isn’t just about aesthetics. His presence has inspired a growing online community committed to spreading kindness, empathy, and solidarity. This community shares Peace Guy memes, updates, and messages, turning reposts and retweets into acts of digital resistance. The simplicity of the meme allows it to spread organically, with no agenda other than to offer a gentle nudge toward compassion. The project has also evolved beyond visuals. With the launch of an official Peace Guy website and meme generator, followers can now create their own versions and participate actively in spreading the message. The initiative encourages creativity, giving people the tools to become peace-makers themselves in the digital realm. In a time when people feel powerless in the face of global conflict, Peace Guy offers a form of soft power—an emotional, human response that doesn't require resources, politics, or permission. He’s the chill reminder that even in dark times, we can choose to be kind, to stay calm, and to believe in a better future. Peace Guy doesn’t shout. He doesn’t argue. He doesn’t blame. He just exists, peacefully—hoping you’ll join him.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
يمكن أن يوفر فهم توكنوميكس Peace Guy (PEACEGUY) رؤية أعمق لقيمتها على المدى الطويل وإمكانات نموها. من كيفية توزيع التوكنات إلى كيفية إدارة العرض، تكشف توكنوميكس عن الهيكل الأساسي لاقتصاد المشروع. تعرف على توكنوميكس PEACEGUY والتوكن الشاملة الآن!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 PEACEGUY إلى VND
₫17.93025155
|1 PEACEGUY إلى AUD
A$0.0010424961
|1 PEACEGUY إلى GBP
￡0.0004974001
|1 PEACEGUY إلى EUR
€0.0005859782
|1 PEACEGUY إلى USD
$0.00068137
|1 PEACEGUY إلى MYR
RM0.0028890088
|1 PEACEGUY إلى TRY
₺0.0269890657
|1 PEACEGUY إلى JPY
¥0.0986283075
|1 PEACEGUY إلى RUB
₽0.0533921532
|1 PEACEGUY إلى INR
₹0.0585433104
|1 PEACEGUY إلى IDR
Rp11.1699982128
|1 PEACEGUY إلى KRW
₩0.9257706053
|1 PEACEGUY إلى PHP
₱0.0387290708
|1 PEACEGUY إلى EGP
￡E.0.0341025685
|1 PEACEGUY إلى BRL
R$0.003747535
|1 PEACEGUY إلى CAD
C$0.0009334769
|1 PEACEGUY إلى BDT
৳0.0832702277
|1 PEACEGUY إلى NGN
₦1.0547471326
|1 PEACEGUY إلى UAH
₴0.0284267564
|1 PEACEGUY إلى VES
Bs0.07018111
|1 PEACEGUY إلى PKR
Rs0.1940064801
|1 PEACEGUY إلى KZT
₸0.3523091722
|1 PEACEGUY إلى THB
฿0.0222399168
|1 PEACEGUY إلى TWD
NT$0.0200731602
|1 PEACEGUY إلى AED
د.إ0.0025006279
|1 PEACEGUY إلى CHF
Fr0.000545096
|1 PEACEGUY إلى HKD
HK$0.0053419408
|1 PEACEGUY إلى MAD
.د.م0.0061936533
|1 PEACEGUY إلى MXN
$0.0129732848
|1 PEACEGUY إلى PLN
zł0.0024870005