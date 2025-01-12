سعر Obsidium (OBS)
سعر Obsidium (OBS) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.00252985. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 16.01K. يتم تحديث سعر OBS مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Obsidium الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 8.98K
- تغيير سعر Obsidium خلال اليوم هو +0.01%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 6.33M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر OBS مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر OBS.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Obsidium مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Obsidium مقابل USD هو $ +0.0000011300 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Obsidium مقابل USD هو $ -0.0000063681 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Obsidium مقابل USD هو $ +0.000001143251980184 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30 يوم
|$ +0.0000011300
|+0.04%
|60 يوم
|$ -0.0000063681
|-0.25%
|90 يوم
|$ +0.000001143251980184
|+0.05%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Obsidium: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+0.01%
+0.01%
+0.01%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
What is Obsidium? Obsidium is an ecosystem, serverless, cross-chain, layer-2 solution that fuel the crypto space with DeFi, AMM & NFTs. It’s benefits include infinite scalability, high throughput sub-second confirmation time, and fees at a tenth of a cent. OBSIDIUM MISSION Facilitate education, research, and continued development of the OBS Ecosystem to increase understanding of the public benefit of an incentive driven metaverse ecosystem. About $OBS into Ecosystem Obsidium token will power the Obsidium Ecosystem and will give governance power to those who own’s it. $OBS will be used for fees, rewards, utilities, staking and providing a total supply for new born tokens into Obsidium Ecosystem. Focus & Development Areas Simplifying Real assets registry It’s still manipulated and not 100% transparent. Obsidium is proposing to build an 4D scanning app to empower anyone to register an real assets/good into the blockchain technology. AI recognition of lands, property’s, cars, etc… Layer Two Solution Building the first cross-chain layer-2 ecosystem to simplify real and virtual assets registry plus tokenization. We propose the sub-second identification of any duplicate item, asset, token or smart contract on any blockchain available. Integrating AI identity protection and deduplication. Decentralized Applications Building the first cross-chain layer-2 dApp (Decentralized Application) into the Obsidium ecosystem that will provide fundamentally core functionality under the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface. ( e.g. Identity, Yielding, Farming, Minting. ) NFTs Marketplace Building the first cross-chain layer-2 NFTs Marketplace that will open the metaverse, omniverse and any virtual world for content creators and digital art lovers to interact and transact with all NFTs available in any other Marketplace of any other blockchains. ( e.g. Avatars, Skins, Virtual Lands, Characters, Virtual Properties, Virtual Adds. ) Exchange Developing the first Exchange to interact and transact from any blockchain at a tenth of a cent transaction costs. Exchange Token for Token, NFT for NFT, Token for NFT or any virtual assets available. Launchpad Developing the first cross-chain layer-2 Launchpad with the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface where new born project can be launched into our Ecosystem. Liquidity Developing the first cross-chain layer-2 Liquidity Provider and Liquidity Locker with the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface. Tokenomics & How it works The main mechanisms of Obsidium contract include a 6% sell fee. Only applicable for 6 months (0% thereafter) Anti-Dump Max Sell no more than 1.05% of supply over 24 hours – only applicable for 6 months (0% thereafter)
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 OBS إلى AUD
A$0.004098357
|1 OBS إلى GBP
￡0.0020491785
|1 OBS إلى EUR
€0.0024539545
|1 OBS إلى USD
$0.00252985
|1 OBS إلى MYR
RM0.0113590265
|1 OBS إلى TRY
₺0.08955669
|1 OBS إلى JPY
¥0.3988814495
|1 OBS إلى RUB
₽0.2571086555
|1 OBS إلى INR
₹0.2179971745
|1 OBS إلى IDR
Rp41.472944184
|1 OBS إلى PHP
₱0.14926115
|1 OBS إلى EGP
￡E.0.127757425
|1 OBS إلى BRL
R$0.015482682
|1 OBS إلى CAD
C$0.003642984
|1 OBS إلى BDT
৳0.3099825205
|1 OBS إلى NGN
₦3.9405702555
|1 OBS إلى UAH
₴0.1074427295
|1 OBS إلى VES
Bs0.13408205
|1 OBS إلى PKR
Rs0.707649642
|1 OBS إلى KZT
₸1.341377067
|1 OBS إلى THB
฿0.087735198
|1 OBS إلى TWD
NT$0.0837633335
|1 OBS إلى CHF
Fr0.0023021635
|1 OBS إلى HKD
HK$0.019682233
|1 OBS إلى MAD
.د.م0.0255261865