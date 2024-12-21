سعر Dentacoin (DCN)
سعر Dentacoin (DCN) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 873.82K. يتم تحديث سعر DCN مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Dentacoin الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 6.45
- تغيير سعر Dentacoin خلال اليوم هو +0.08%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 710.84B
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر DCN مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر DCN.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Dentacoin مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Dentacoin مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Dentacoin مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Dentacoin مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|+0.08%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|+160.48%
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|+296.82%
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Dentacoin: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
-0.13%
+0.08%
-34.77%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Dentacoin is an Ethereum-based blockchain platform regulated by smart contracts. The platform supports the dental community by building and creating solutions devoted to improving the quality of dental care worldwide. The blockchain gives Dentacoin the power to change the world for the better. Dentacoin develops the dental industry as well as creates market intelligence through a cryptocurrency reward system that inspires participation throughout the community. Dentacoin is the first cryptocurrency that uses a decentralized review platform and transparently rewards patients and dentists who make contributions that benefit the community. The Dentacoin Foundation team strongly believes in building a future healthcare industry that will fall into the hands of the people, resulting in the disruption of the existing industries and the creation of new industries in the short and long term. Dentacoin strives to create a dental industry community by rewarding people -who provide valuable contributions- with crypto currency. Through this reward system, the foundation will see a rise in a currency that will be able to reach a broad market, including a vast number of people who have yet to participate in any cryptocurrency economy. According to Harvard Business Review: “To protect the blockchain vision from political pressure and regulatory interference, blockchain networks rely on a decentralized infrastructure that can't be controlled by any one person or group." The integration of blockchain and dentistry is an extraordinary concept; one that requires the creation of a community in which transparency and shared responsibility can take place. Looking forward, Dentacoin expects the platform to drastically improve dental health and hygiene habits, thus improving the quality of life for individuals resulting in improved overall health and increased longevity.
