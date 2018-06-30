توكنوميكس MX Token (MX)
معلومات MX Token (MX)
توكن MX (MX) هو الأصل الرقمي اللامركزي الذي تم تطويره بواسطة منصة MEXC استنادًا إلى بلوكتشين الإيثيريوم. بوجودة كتوكن أصلي لمنصة MEXC، فإن الغرض الرئيسي منه هو تزويد المستخدمين بتجربة تداول آمنة ومستقرة، وأن يصبح رائد في هذا المجال. يحق لمحتفظي MX الحصول على عدد من المزايا في MEXC، مثل المكافآت الإحتفاظ بتوكن MX، والتصويت وتلقي اشتراكات مخفضة، والحصول على إيردروب مجاني عند التصويت على الإدراجات الجديدة.
توكنوميكس MX Token (MX) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار MX Token (MX)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
هيكل التوكن المتعمق MX Token (MX)
تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن MX وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.
Overview
MX Token is the native utility token of the MXC Exchange ecosystem. It is designed to provide trading fee discounts, access to token sales, staking, governance participation, and premium services for holders. The tokenomics of MX Token are structured to incentivize long-term participation, support ecosystem growth, and ensure transparent distribution.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain Platform: MX Token operates on blockchain technology, ensuring secure and transparent issuance.
- Initial Supply: The total supply and issuance schedule are determined by the MXC Exchange, with tokens minted according to the platform’s rules.
- Distribution: Tokens are distributed through a combination of platform incentives, sales, and ecosystem rewards.
2. Allocation Mechanism
While specific percentages and categories for MX Token’s allocation are not detailed in the available dataset, typical allocation mechanisms for exchange tokens include:
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Platform Incentives
|Rewards for trading, staking, and ecosystem participation
|Team & Advisors
|Allocations to core contributors, subject to vesting
|Investors/Private Sale
|Early backers and private round participants, often with lock-up schedules
|Community & Ecosystem
|Incentives for community growth, partnerships, and ecosystem development
|Treasury/Reserves
|Funds reserved for future development and operational needs
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Trading Fee Discounts: Holders receive reduced trading fees on the MXC Exchange.
- Token Sales Access: MX Token is required for participation in exclusive token sales and launchpad events.
- Staking: Users can stake MX Token to earn rewards or participate in liquidity mining programs.
- Governance: Token holders may vote on platform proposals, influencing the direction of the ecosystem.
- Premium Services: Access to advanced features and services on the exchange.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Allocations to team, advisors, and early investors are typically subject to vesting and lock-up periods to align incentives and prevent immediate sell-offs.
- Staking Lock: Tokens staked for rewards or governance may be subject to a lock-up period, during which they cannot be withdrawn.
5. Unlocking Time
- Gradual Unlocking: Token allocations for team, advisors, and investors are released gradually over a set period (e.g., 1–4 years), following a linear or staggered schedule.
- Ecosystem and Community Rewards: These may be distributed continuously or according to specific milestones and campaigns.
- No Immediate Full Unlock: The design aims to prevent large, sudden increases in circulating supply, supporting price stability and long-term growth.
6. Table: Example Token Allocation and Vesting (Illustrative)
|Category
|% of Total Supply
|Vesting/Unlock Schedule
|Platform Incentives
|Variable
|Continuous/Programmatic
|Team & Advisors
|Variable
|Linear vesting over 1–4 years
|Investors
|Variable
|Cliff + linear vesting
|Community/Ecosystem
|Variable
|Campaign-based/Continuous
|Treasury/Reserves
|Variable
|As needed by governance
7. Implications and Best Practices
- Long-Term Alignment: Vesting and lock-up mechanisms align the interests of core contributors and investors with the project’s long-term success.
- Ecosystem Growth: Significant allocations to community and ecosystem initiatives foster adoption and engagement.
- Market Stability: Gradual unlocking reduces the risk of sudden supply shocks and price volatility.
- Governance and Utility: Multi-faceted utility and governance rights encourage active participation and value accrual for holders.
Limitations
- Data Gaps: The precise percentages, unlock dates, and detailed schedules for MX Token are not available in the current dataset. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, refer to the official MXC Exchange documentation or whitepaper.
Summary:
MX Token’s tokenomics are structured to incentivize ecosystem participation, ensure responsible distribution, and support the long-term growth of the MXC Exchange. The mechanisms for issuance, allocation, usage, locking, and unlocking are designed to balance immediate utility with sustainable development and market stability.
توكنوميكس MX Token (MX): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس MX Token (MX) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن MX التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن MX التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس MX، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن MX!
