توكنوميكس FET (FET)
معلومات FET (FET)
Fetch.AI ("the Project") brings together machine learning ("ML"), artificial intelligence ("AI"), multi-agent systems and decentralized ledger technology to create an economic internet — an environment where digital representatives of the economy's moving parts (such as data, hardware, services, people and infrastructure) can get useful work done through effective introductions and predictions These agents can be thought of as digital entities: life-forms that are able to make decisions on their own behalf as well as on behalf of their stakeholders (individuals, private enterprises and governments for example). Fetch.AI's digital world is exposed to agents via its Open Economic Framework (OEF) and is underpinned by unique smart ledger technology to deliver high performance, low cost transactions. The ledger delivers useful proof-of-work that builds market intelligence and trust over time — growing the value of the network as it is used. Fetch.AI can be neatly interfaced to existing systems with minimal effort, allowing it to take advantage of the old economy whilst building the new: plug existing data in to Fetch.AI and watch markets spontaneously form from the bottom up.
توكنوميكس FET (FET) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار FET (FET)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
هيكل التوكن المتعمق FET (FET)
تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن FET وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.
The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) token is the unified token resulting from the merger of Fetch.ai (FET), SingularityNET (AGIX), and Ocean Protocol (OCEAN). Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and locking/unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Merger: ASI is created by merging FET, AGIX, and OCEAN tokens. The Fetch.ai network serves as the home for the ASI token.
- Minting: An additional 1.48 billion ASI tokens are minted for the merger, with 867 million ASI allocated to AGIX holders and 611 million ASI to OCEAN holders.
- Conversion Rates:
- FET to ASI: 1:1 (automatic relabeling for FET holders)
- AGIX to ASI: 1 AGIX = 0.433350 ASI
- OCEAN to ASI: 1 OCEAN = 0.433226 ASI
- No Deadline: There is no deadline for AGIX and OCEAN holders to swap to ASI.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial supply of ASI is 2.631 billion tokens. The allocation is as follows:
|Allocation Category
|Amount (ASI)
|% of Total Supply
|Notes
|AGIX Holders
|866.7M
|33.0%
|For AGIX to ASI swap
|OCEAN Holders
|611M
|23.2%
|For OCEAN to ASI swap
|FET Holders
|Remainder
|~43.8%
|FET relabeled as ASI
- Staking Pool: Existing AGIX staking pools are converted to ASI at the set rate.
- Deep Funding Pool: AGIX allocations for grants and ecosystem funding are also converted to ASI.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Medium of Exchange: ASI is used to pay for AI services on the unified marketplace.
- Staking: The ASI token will feature a staking mechanism, with rewards distributed at the end of each 30-day period, proportional to the user’s stake.
- Governance: ASI holders participate in governance via the Artificial Superintelligence Council and can vote on proposals, including grant disbursements.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Holding ASI may qualify users for airdrops and other ecosystem rewards.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: When staking, tokens are locked for a 30-day period. Withdrawals are only possible at the end of each period; otherwise, tokens are automatically restaked for the next period.
- Vesting for Merged Tokens: For tokens merged from other projects (e.g., CUDOS, PAAL), vesting periods are applied (e.g., 3 months for CUDOS, 180 days for PAAL).
Unlocking Time
- Staking Unlock: At the end of each 30-day staking window, users can withdraw their staked tokens and rewards.
- Vesting Unlock: For merged tokens, unlocking is linear over the vesting period (e.g., CUDOS to ASI unlocks over 3 months).
Tokenomics Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Merger of FET, AGIX, OCEAN; new tokens minted for swap
|Allocation
|AGIX: 33%, OCEAN: 23.2%, FET: ~43.8%
|Usage
|Payment for AI services, staking, governance, ecosystem rewards
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, governance participation, airdrops
|Locking
|30-day staking lock; vesting for merged tokens (3-6 months typical)
|Unlocking
|End of staking period or vesting schedule
Additional Notes
- Governance Structure: The ASI Alliance is governed by a council and tokenholders, with each original project maintaining some governance autonomy.
- Future Expansion: The Alliance may integrate additional projects and tokens, with vesting and conversion rates determined per merger.
- Transparency: Token contracts, migration contracts, and audits are to be published for public review.
For further details, refer to the ASI Alliance Vision Paper and the official ASI documentation.
Summary
The ASI token is designed to unify the AI blockchain ecosystem, incentivize participation through staking and governance, and ensure a fair and transparent allocation and unlocking process for all stakeholders. The mechanisms are structured to support long-term ecosystem growth, decentralization, and the democratization of AI development.
توكنوميكس FET (FET): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس FET (FET) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن FET التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن FET التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس FET، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن FET!
كيفية شراء FET
هل أنت مهتم بإضافة FET (FET) إلى محفظتك؟ تدعم MEXC طرقًا مختلفة لشراء FET ، بما في ذلك بطاقات الائتمان، والتحويلات المصرفية، والتداول من نظير إلى نظير. سواء كنت مبتدئاً أو محترفاً، فإن MEXC تجعل شراء الكريبتو سهلاً وآمناً.
تاريخ سعر FET (FET)
يساعد تحليل تاريخ أسعار FET المستخدمين على فهم تحركات السوق السابقة، ومستويات الدعم/المقاومة الرئيسية، وأنماط التقلبات. وسواء كنت تتبع أعلى المستويات على الإطلاق أو تحدد الاتجاهات، فإن البيانات التاريخية هي جزء مهم من التنبؤ بالأسعار والتحليل الفني.
توقعات سعر FET
هل تريد أن تعرف إلى أين يتجه FET؟ تجمع صفحة توقعات أسعار FET الخاصة بنا بين معنويات السوق والاتجاهات التاريخية والمؤشرات الفنية لتقديم رؤية استشرافية.
لماذا عليك اختيار MEXC؟
MEXC هي واحدة من أفضل بورصات الكريبتو في العالم، ويثق بها ملايين المستخدمين على مستوى العالم. وسواء كنت مبتدئًا أو محترفًا، فإن MEXC هي أسهل طريقة للكريبتو.
إخلاء المسؤولية
توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.