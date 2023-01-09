MEXC Launched a Twitter Space to Discuss Which Directions Are Noteworthy In 2023 After The ‘2022 Crypto Winter’?
Will bull market become in 2023?
price:mc_price_header_title
price:mc_price_information_content
|price:mc_price_common_period
|common:mc_common_change (USD)
|common:mc_common_change (%)
|price:mc_price_information_performance_today
|--
|0.00%
|price:mc_price_information_performance_30_days
|--
|--
|price:mc_price_information_performance_60_days
|--
|--
|price:mc_price_information_performance_90_days
|--
|--
--
--
--
--
0.00%
--
--
--
--
Bifrost is an scalable, non-custodial decentralized cross-chain liquidity staking specialized parachain (Omnichain LSD Layer1) built on Polkadot, currently supporting liquidity derivatives on over 9+ blockchains. Bifrost's mission is to aggregate staking liquidity from over 80% of PoS consensus chains through cross-chain derivatives, providing standardized cross-chain interest-bearing derivatives for Polkadot relay chain, parachains, and heterogeneous public chains bridged with Polkadot, reducing the user's staking threshold, improving the proportion of multi-chain staking, increasing the underlying returns of ecological applications, and building a StakeFi ecosystem of user, multi-chain, and ecological application tripartite empowerment and positive feedback loop. Bifrost has received several million dollars in financial support from institutions such as NGC, SNZ, DFG, CMS, and grants from the Web3 Foundation, and is also a member of the Substrate Builders Program and Web3 Bootcamp.
price:mc_price_introduce_content
price:mc_price_buy_content
mc_price_trade_content
mc_price_futures_content_p1
mc_price_futures_content_p2
Will bull market become in 2023?
MEXC announced that it is launching a $20 million dedicated fund to support the development of key projects on Sei Network.
Blockchain scalability could be an indicator for a project’s future growth. So, how much do you know about its importance and challenges?
Smart contracts are the core of blockchain. Meanwhile, decentralized applications empower users on blockchain. Learn it all at MEXC blog now!
mc_price_disclaimer_content
common:mc_common_amount
1 = 0 USD