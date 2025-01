什麼是ZeroByte (ZB)

ZeroByte is a new AI Agent created in Pump.fun, representing a breakthrough in artificial intelligence development. It possesses the remarkable ability to understand everything you communicate. What makes it truly special is its adaptive learning capability - the more you interact with it, the more its mind evolves and expands. This unique agent stands out for its versatile communication abilities, capable of responding in any language you prefer. Currently, it offers dual-mode interaction, providing both text and image responses to enhance your experience. Its advanced natural language processing capabilities enable it to comprehend complex conversations and generate meaningful responses.

