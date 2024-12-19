Tema 價格 (TEMA)
今天 Tema (TEMA) 的實時價格爲 0.02043881 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 20.81M USD。TEMA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Tema 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 12.72M USD
- Tema 當天價格變化爲 -27.53%
- 其循環供應量爲 1000.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 TEMA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 TEMA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Tema 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00776557489657266。
在過去30天內，Tema 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Tema 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Tema 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00776557489657266
|-27.53%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Tema 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-9.21%
-27.53%
+321.88%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
$TEMA is the official token representing Tema, the world's most famous raccoon, boasting a massive online following of over 2.7 million on TikTok, 1.7 million on YouTube, and 314,000 on Instagram. This isn't just another meme coin; $TEMA bridges the gap between a globally recognized online personality and the exciting world of Web3, offering a unique investment opportunity tied to a proven, highly engaged audience. By holding $TEMA, you become part of a vibrant and rapidly growing community built around Tema's captivating content and undeniable charisma. This established fanbase, already deeply connected and engaged, provides a solid foundation for organic growth and long-term community development, setting $TEMA apart from fleeting meme trends. We're not just capitalizing on a viral moment; we're establishing a sustainable ecosystem powered by a pre-existing, massive audience. Our team is committed to delivering genuine value and building a thriving community beyond the initial excitement of the token launch. The $TEMA roadmap includes, ensuring the token maintains utility and long-term value. This multifaceted approach fosters loyalty and engagement, strengthening the $TEMA ecosystem. The $TEMA token operates on a system designed to reward holders and promote community growth. To ensure smooth transactions, please use sufficient slippage on exchanges. Investing in $TEMA is not simply a financial opportunity; it's an investment in a thriving community, built around a beloved online icon. Join us in creating a sustainable and exciting Web3 project where the power of social media influence meets the innovative potential of blockchain technology
