Tema（TEMA）代幣經濟學

深入了解 Tema（TEMA），包括其代幣供應、分配模型以及實時市場數據。
更新時間：2025-11-11 10:50:21 (UTC+8)
USD

Tema（TEMA）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析

快速了解 Tema（TEMA）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。

市值：
$ 101.08K
$ 101.08K
總供應量：
$ 999.95M
$ 999.95M
流通量：
$ 999.95M
$ 999.95M
FDV (完全稀釋估值)：
$ 101.08K
$ 101.08K
最高價：
$ 0.062646
$ 0.062646
最低價：
$ 0.00009894
$ 0.00009894
目前價格：
$ 0.00010225
$ 0.00010225

Tema（TEMA）資訊

$TEMA is the official token representing Tema, the world's most famous raccoon, boasting a massive online following of over 2.7 million on TikTok, 1.7 million on YouTube, and 314,000 on Instagram. This isn't just another meme coin; $TEMA bridges the gap between a globally recognized online personality and the exciting world of Web3, offering a unique investment opportunity tied to a proven, highly engaged audience.

By holding $TEMA, you become part of a vibrant and rapidly growing community built around Tema's captivating content and undeniable charisma. This established fanbase, already deeply connected and engaged, provides a solid foundation for organic growth and long-term community development, setting $TEMA apart from fleeting meme trends. We're not just capitalizing on a viral moment; we're establishing a sustainable ecosystem powered by a pre-existing, massive audience.

Our team is committed to delivering genuine value and building a thriving community beyond the initial excitement of the token launch. The $TEMA roadmap includes, ensuring the token maintains utility and long-term value. This multifaceted approach fosters loyalty and engagement, strengthening the $TEMA ecosystem.

The $TEMA token operates on a system designed to reward holders and promote community growth. To ensure smooth transactions, please use sufficient slippage on exchanges.

Investing in $TEMA is not simply a financial opportunity; it's an investment in a thriving community, built around a beloved online icon. Join us in creating a sustainable and exciting Web3 project where the power of social media influence meets the innovative potential of blockchain technology

幣種官網：
https://www.temacoin.com/

Tema（TEMA）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景

了解 Tema（TEMA）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。

關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：

總供應量（Total Supply）：

已創建或將要創建的 TEMA 代幣的最大數量。

流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：

目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。

最大供應量（Max Supply）：

TEMA 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。

完全稀釋估值（FDV）：

目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。

通脹率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。

為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？

流通供應量高 = 流動性強。

最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。

代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。

FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。

現在您已經了解了 TEMA 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 TEMA 代幣的實時價格吧！

TEMA 價格預測

想知道 TEMA 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 TEMA 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。

