什麼是Solid X (SOLIDX)

Hi there, This is my token. I was rank #8 on the Pulsechain sacrifice list. I was rank #1 on the 9inch sacrifice list. The hexscout.com developers named me the fire whale as seen under the Portfolio tab. I strongly believe in Richard Heart's end-game plan, and I have enough courage and patience to get there. If you share similar thoughts, take a leap of faith and join us! This is a Solid token with the same supply as Bitcoin (21.000.000). My guess is that the people who know me and bought this token, are also diamond handed. This token is intended to be a store of value for the Pulsechain community.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Solid X (SOLIDX) 資源 官網