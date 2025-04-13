Pollen 價格 (POLLEN)
今天 Pollen (POLLEN) 的實時價格爲 0.02640131 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。POLLEN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Pollen 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 33.97K USD
- Pollen 當天價格變化爲 +1.43%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
今天內，Pollen 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00037133。
在過去30天內，Pollen 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Pollen 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Pollen 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00037133
|+1.43%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Pollen 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.82%
+1.43%
-11.46%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Beraborrow unlocks instant liquidity against Berachain assets through the first PoL powered stablecoin, Nectar ($NECT). Built with simplicity and flexibility at its core, Beraborrow is designed to maximise opportunities for users without forcing them to sacrifice yield. The protocol enables users to deposit collateral assets into Dens, which mint our over-collateralised stablecoin, $NECT. $NECT can then be used throughout the Berachain DeFi ecosystem, unlocking further opportunities whilst maintaining exposure to the original assets. Initially built around $iBGT, the protocol has since evolved into a multi-collateral platform. Offering support for Bera native tokens, liquid staking derivatives, or LP positions, as collateral to mint $NECT. Beraborrow enables users to retain price exposure to their assets while unlocking liquidity. The protocol makes use of Proof of Liquidity (PoL) to supercharge key features and to bootstrap liquidity, enabling users to gain leverage to the collateral asset while boosting the yield it generates. Nectar ($NECT) is the first stablecoin fully collateralised by Berachain native assets, offering users a composable way to participate in the ecosystem without selling, all while benefiting from the unique advantages that PoL offers. Essentially, $NECT can be thought of as a unit of account that can accrue value through PoL and liquidations. Consider Beraborrow as a foundational building block for the Berachain. Our ambition is to develop a comprehensive suite of essential products that fuel growth for Berachain, starting with the core need for a Native CDP platform.
