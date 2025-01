什麼是ORBIT (GRIFT)

A chat interface that executes on chain actions using AI. For example, if a user is leveraging our product and types in "I would like to swap SOL for USDC on Solana" we leverage AI to find the best protocols to solve the user's objective and complete the transaction on the desired blockchain. We currently support 116 different blockchains and support over 178 different protocols. Currently used by some of the largest DEXs on their respective chains like Linehub and Kinetix.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

ORBIT (GRIFT) 資源 官網