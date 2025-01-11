Orange 價格 (ORA)
今天 Orange (ORA) 的實時價格爲 0.25624 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 27.68K USD。ORA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Orange 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 4.38K USD
- Orange 當天價格變化爲 +6.30%
- 其循環供應量爲 108.04K USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ORA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ORA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Orange 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.01518179。
在過去30天內，Orange 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0968140829。
在過去60天內，Orange 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Orange 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.01518179
|+6.30%
|30天
|$ -0.0968140829
|-37.78%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Orange 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.07%
+6.30%
-10.18%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Orange (ticker: ORA) is a powerful and cutting-edge digital asset that stands out in the Algorand blockchain as a mineable Algorand Standard Asset (ASA). It operates with the same pioneering principles as Bitcoin (ticker: BTC), enabling a decentralized, competitive environment where participants can mine coins without relying on any central authority. This vital feature fosters trust and transparency, ensuring that users can engage with confidence. Governed by a robust open-source smart contract, Orange guarantees that all operations are executed under clear and verifiable rules, solidifying its position in the cryptocurrency landscape. The mining process of Orange actively encourages participation from a diverse group of miners, all vying for the opportunity to earn newly minted tokens. This model not only promotes a fair competition but also enhances the network's security and decentralization. Each successful mining operation plays a crucial role in validating transactions and safeguarding the blockchain's integrity. This foundational mechanism ensures that the network remains secure and reliable, regardless of external factors. One of the defining advantages of the Orange token is its unwavering support for the Algorand ecosystem. Unlike many cryptocurrencies that operate in isolation, Orange is intricately woven into the fabric of Algorand, playing a crucial role in its sustainability and growth. Each transaction made with the Orange token contributes to the Algorand sink fees wallet through transaction fees. This strategic allocation is not just beneficial; it is essential for the future of the network as these fees are meticulously directed to reward node runners—an indispensable part of the blockchain infrastructure. Reward staking is a potent mechanism that incentivizes node operators to participate actively in the Algorand network. By compensating these key players, the network maintains its efficiency and security, enabling rapid and reliable transaction processing. Orange's contributions to this ecosystem are pivotal in ensuring that Algorand's infrastructure thrives while simultaneously energizing the community of users and developers. In summary, the Orange token is more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a vital force within the Algorand ecosystem that is designed to enhance decentralization and trust. By aligning the interests of miners and node runners, Orange drives the sustainable advancement of Algorand while providing a secure, dependable platform for all users. As the cryptocurrency sector evolves, assets like Orange will be at the forefront of innovation, leading the charge for collaboration within decentralized networks.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 ORA 兌換 AUD
A$0.4151088
|1 ORA 兌換 GBP
￡0.2075544
|1 ORA 兌換 EUR
€0.2485528
|1 ORA 兌換 USD
$0.25624
|1 ORA 兌換 MYR
RM1.1505176
|1 ORA 兌換 TRY
₺9.0760208
|1 ORA 兌換 JPY
¥40.4013608
|1 ORA 兌換 RUB
₽26.0416712
|1 ORA 兌換 INR
₹22.0853256
|1 ORA 兌換 IDR
Rp4,200.6550656
|1 ORA 兌換 PHP
₱15.11816
|1 ORA 兌換 EGP
￡E.12.9478072
|1 ORA 兌換 BRL
R$1.5681888
|1 ORA 兌換 CAD
C$0.3689856
|1 ORA 兌換 BDT
৳31.2561552
|1 ORA 兌換 NGN
₦397.2693712
|1 ORA 兌換 UAH
₴10.8338272
|1 ORA 兌換 VES
Bs13.58072
|1 ORA 兌換 PKR
Rs71.3551528
|1 ORA 兌換 KZT
₸135.217848
|1 ORA 兌換 THB
฿8.8864032
|1 ORA 兌換 TWD
NT$8.4841064
|1 ORA 兌換 CHF
Fr0.2331784
|1 ORA 兌換 HKD
HK$1.9935472
|1 ORA 兌換 MAD
.د.م2.5726496