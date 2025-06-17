Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals 價格 (OOPZ)
今天 Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals (OOPZ) 的實時價格爲 0.00096695 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 483.48K USD。OOPZ 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals 當天價格變化爲 -24.43%
- 其循環供應量爲 500.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 OOPZ兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。
今天內，Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000312651377105153。
在過去30天內，Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000312651377105153
|-24.43%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Oracle of Preferences ZK by Virtuals 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-4.68%
-24.43%
-58.43%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
OOPZ stands at the forefront of the InfoFi revolution as the first fully AI-driven, privacy-first preference oracle utilizing zero-knowledge proofs to create monetizable digital twins. By establishing a decentralized information finance network, OOPZ fundamentally transforms how preference data is collected, analyzed, and monetized globally. This creates an entirely new asset class of information-backed financial instruments, establishing a paradigm shift in preference prediction, market intelligence, and financial data ownership. Core Capabilities - InfoFi-Powered Digital Twins: Users train personalized AI agents that evolve into information-rich digital representations of their preferences, enabling passive income generation through the OOPZ information finance ecosystem - Zero-Knowledge Privacy Infrastructure: Institutional-grade cryptographic protocols that verify data authenticity without exposing actual user information, creating a trustless InfoFi marketplace - Blockchain-Powered Financial Layer: Instant cross-border crypto micropayments with multi-chain compatibility that incentivize accurate responses and enable participation from traditionally underrepresented regions in global financial markets - Proprietary Preference Mining System: Patented methodology for extracting high-value preference signals from conversational interactions, creating a defensible moat of InfoFi assets - Self-Improving Intelligence Network: Digital twins continuously refine through interactions, increasing prediction accuracy over time and appreciating in value as financial information assets - Decentralized Prediction Market Integration: Community-driven speculation based on aggregated preference data, creating additional utility, engagement, and revenue streams within the InfoFi ecosystem
