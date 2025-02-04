Monko 價格 ($MONKO)
今天 Monko ($MONKO) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 4.83M USD。$MONKO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Monko 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 379.89K USD
- Monko 當天價格變化爲 +51.94%
- 其循環供應量爲 973.38B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 $MONKO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 $MONKO 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Monko 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Monko 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Monko 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Monko 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+51.94%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Monko 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-8.03%
+51.94%
--
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Monko is an original Meme Character built on the Algorand Blockchain. The purpose is to bring attention to the Algorand blockchain through Humor, World Building and Low Cost NFT Discord and X Stickers. The MONKO Token Documentation is a conceptual paper that elucidates some of the main design principles and ideas for the creation of a digital token to be known as MONKO. The Token Documentation and the Website are intended for general informational purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus, an offer document, an offer of securities, a solicitation for investment, any offer to sell any product, item, or asset (whether digital or otherwise), or any offer to engage in business with any external individual or entity provided in said documentation. The information herein may not be exhaustive and does not imply any element of, or solicit in any way, a legally-binding or contractual relationship. There is no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of such information and no representation, warranty or undertaking is or purported to be provided as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. Where the Token Documentation or the Website includes information that has been obtained from third party sources, the Company, the Distributor, their respective affiliates and/or the Monko contributors have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information. Further, you acknowledge that the project development roadmap, network functionality are subject to change and that the Token Documentation or the Website may become outdated as a result; andn either the Company nor the Distributor is under any obligation to update or correct this document in connection therewith.
