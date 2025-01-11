Jefe 價格 (JEFE)
今天 Jefe (JEFE) 的實時價格爲 0.00968297 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。JEFE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Jefe 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 17.33 USD
- Jefe 當天價格變化爲 -7.59%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 JEFE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 JEFE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Jefe 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000796277712610891。
在過去30天內，Jefe 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0048350574。
在過去60天內，Jefe 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0016214171。
在過去90天內，Jefe 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00646975864804645。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000796277712610891
|-7.59%
|30天
|$ -0.0048350574
|-49.93%
|60天
|$ -0.0016214171
|-16.74%
|90天
|$ -0.00646975864804645
|-40.05%
Jefe 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.21%
-7.59%
-20.37%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
JEFE TOKEN is a premier gaming platform in the world of cryptocurrency, leveraging the power of NFTs with unparalleled utility in Play 2 Earn and Burn games within the ever-evolving Metaverse. Our platform offers cutting-edge virtual reality and mobile gaming experiences that truly push the limits of what is possible. At the heart of our platform is our vibrant community of $JEFES. These holders not only have a significant stake in the token, but are also uniquely represented in the games through JEFE NFT Avatars. Join our community today to experience the thrill of immersive gaming and cutting-edge blockchain technology, all in one incredible JEFE SOCIETY. Welcome to the JEFE TOKEN NFT Collection, where you can find a wide variety of unique skins, wearables, avatars, land, accessories, and more. Our NFTs are assigned to different missions and challenges within the $JEFE ecosystem of games, and serve as your representation in the Metaverse and gaming-blockchain NFT games. FOUR MAJOR ELEMENTS THAT WE OFFER: Video Game Development Virtual Reality NFT Art Blockchain Technology SETTING THE MOOD WITH JEFE SOCIETY Our fusion of art and blockchain technology has resulted in the creation of JEFE NFTs, which are tokens bounded to images, video & music, that can be played in our games where you can learn & have fun competing with other JEFES from all over the world. As a JEFE TOKEN holder, you're eligible for a unique FREE NFT mint of your unique avatar. All you have to do is contribute to the JEFE SOCIETY. TAX STRUCTURE Tax Structure: We are tax free.
