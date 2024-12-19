HyperChainX 價格 (HYPER)
今天 HyperChainX (HYPER) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 316.05K USD。HYPER 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
HyperChainX 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 68.49K USD
- HyperChainX 當天價格變化爲 -3.51%
- 其循環供應量爲 682.07M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 HYPER兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 HYPER 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，HyperChainX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，HyperChainX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，HyperChainX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，HyperChainX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-3.51%
|30天
|$ 0
|-6.92%
|60天
|$ 0
|-34.28%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
HyperChainX 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.33%
-3.51%
-6.37%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
HYPER is currently trading at $.00041 with MCAP of $ 411,463 Hyper is inspired from Great Jugi Tandon https://medium.com/@Hyperchainx/jugi-tandon-nfts-the-inventor-of-the-double-sided-floppy-drive-7d937705b3ed Bridging the Gap between Blockchain & Gaming NFTS and blockchains are the future of gaming, we at HyperChainX are providing a tailored NFT marketplace and gaming platform. Built by gamers. Upcoming "Hypertron” NFT Collection We are proud to announce that our "Hypertron” NFT collection will be available soon on our marketplace. The utility behind this collection is that your able to STAKE your NFT to EARN from every transaction made on our marketplace. Whitelist spots and a affiliate program will be available for this presale soon! In the rising crypto gaming industry there is a need for a fully dedicated NFT marketplace that is focussing on the culture, history and its future! We at HyperChainX know what our targeted audience is and we follow the trends. Thats why we are the best marketplace for creators and collectors in the gaming niche. We have all the ingredients that the game needs! The launchpad is designed to give NFT collection creators all the opportunities to create a successful launch. We have it all; custom mystery boxes, whitelisting options, free claims, NFT contract creation support and an affiliate marketing program that will boost the sales. Upcoming "Hypertron” NFT Collection We are proud to announce that our "Hypertron” NFT collection will be available soon on our marketplace. The utility behind this collection is that your able to STAKE your NFT to EARN from every transaction made on our marketplace.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 HYPER 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 HYPER 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 HYPER 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 HYPER 兌換 USD
$--
|1 HYPER 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 HYPER 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 HYPER 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 HYPER 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 HYPER 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 HYPER 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 HYPER 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 HYPER 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 HYPER 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 HYPER 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 HYPER 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 HYPER 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 HYPER 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 HYPER 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 HYPER 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 HYPER 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 HYPER 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 HYPER 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 HYPER 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 HYPER 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 HYPER 兌換 MAD
.د.م--