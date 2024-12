什麼是DICE ($DICE)

MegaDice is an online casino that has been online and operating for approx 2 years and just launched their own token to foster a robust rewards program for their ecosystem. The Mega Dice token serves as the utility token of our platform, enabling users to access premium content, participate in community governance, and redeem exclusive rewards and benefits.At megadice.com, not only do you get to enjoy the best online casino games, sportsbooks, and more, but we're also focused on building a loyalty-driven ecosystem. In line with our commitment, we're redistributing a share of our casino's revenue back to our community through the buyback of the $DICE token. It's our way of saying thank you: play, earn, and reap the rewards!

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

DICE ($DICE) 資源 白皮書 官網