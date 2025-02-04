Collaterize 價格 (COLLAT)
今天 Collaterize (COLLAT) 的實時價格爲 0.0036716 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 3.69M USD。COLLAT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Collaterize 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 6.32M USD
- Collaterize 當天價格變化爲 -40.48%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.97M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 COLLAT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 COLLAT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Collaterize 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.002497427105342084。
在過去30天內，Collaterize 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Collaterize 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Collaterize 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.002497427105342084
|-40.48%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Collaterize 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-4.76%
-40.48%
--
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What Is Collaterize ($COLLAT)? Collaterize is a platform focused on the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) that integrates three primary components: a mobile application, a custom Layer 1 (L1) solution, and a Solana-based token. The project aims to provide an accessible, secure, and efficient method for converting tangible assets into digital tokens while democratizing tokenization and creating an inclusive financial ecosystem accessible even to users without prior blockchain knowledge. Platform Components and Functionality Collaterize App: The Collaterize mobile application serves as the primary interface for users. It allows asset owners to initiate the tokenization process, manage their digital assets, and track transactions in real time. The app is designed with usability in mind, ensuring that both individuals and institutions can navigate the tokenization process with ease, regardless of their technical background. Collaterize L1: In addition to the mobile application, Collaterize has developed its own Layer 1 solution. This custom-built L1 is specifically engineered to handle the requirements of asset tokenization, including secure recording and verification of asset data. By isolating the tokenization process from other blockchain operations, the L1 improves overall efficiency and security. It is an integral part of the platform, ensuring that tokenized assets are managed in a controlled environment. Solana Token ($COLLAT): The token $COLLAT is deployed on the Solana blockchain. Solana was chosen for its low transaction fees and high-speed processing capabilities. The $COLLAT token is an essential element of the platform, linking the mobile app and the L1 solution through cross-chain mechanics. User Benefits This cross-chain approach provides users with several distinct benefits: Early Access to RWA Presales: Holders of $COLLAT gain early access to presale events for tokenized real-world assets. This benefit provides the opportunity to participate in asset tokenization before it becomes widely available. Lower Transaction Fees on RWA Services: Users interacting with the Collaterize platform benefit from reduced fees when dealing with tokenized assets. This cost efficiency is designed to encourage greater user engagement and broader adoption of the platform. Boosted RWA APY: The platform offers enhanced annual percentage yields (APY) for investments in tokenized assets. This incentive is structured to reward active participation within the ecosystem. Governance and Community Involvement Collaterize emphasizes a community-driven approach. The platform provides a governance framework in which $COLLAT token holders can vote on proposals that affect future platform developments and protocol upgrades. This governance structure is intended to ensure that the direction of the project reflects the interests of its community. Project Overview Launched by a team based in France, Collaterize combines traditional asset management with modern blockchain technology. The project aims to bridge the gap between physical assets and digital finance by providing a structured, transparent, and secure process for asset tokenization. At its core, Collaterize seeks to democratize tokenization and build an inclusive financial system that is accessible to everyone, regardless of their expertise in blockchain technology.
