Bytecoin 價格 (BCN)
今天 Bytecoin (BCN) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 6.91M USD。BCN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Bytecoin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 2.38K USD
- Bytecoin 當天價格變化爲 -10.74%
- 其循環供應量爲 184.02B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BCN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BCN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Bytecoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Bytecoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Bytecoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Bytecoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-10.74%
|30天
|$ 0
|+45.98%
|60天
|$ 0
|+68.60%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Bytecoin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.95%
-10.74%
-7.78%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Bytecoin is the first cryptocurrency created with CryptoNote technology. Bytecoin allows users to make absolutely anonymous money transfers through the CryptoNote algorithm. CryptoNote uses CryptoNote ring signatures to provide anonymous transactions and allows you to sign a message on behalf of a group. The signature only proves the message was created by someone from the group, but all the possible signers are indistinguishable from each other. Even if outgoing transactions are untraceable, everyone may still be able to see the payments received and thus determine one's income. By using a variation of the Diffie-Hellman exchange protocol, a receiver has multiple unique one-time addresses derived from his single public key. After funds are sent to these addresses they can only be redeemed by the receiver; and it would be impossible to cross-link these payments. As a primarily peer-to-peer (p2p) payment system, Bytecoin has many of the same use-cases as Bitcoin. Created in 2012, Bytecoin is one of the earliest developed cryptocurrencies. Until recently, the team behind the coin has kept themselves anonymous. Now, though, they’ve opened up multiple communication channels, removed some layers of anonymity, and even built several local communities. Bitcoin’s PoW consensus algorithm heavily favors miners that use powerful GPU and ASIC machines over those trying to mine with CPUs. This causes the network to centralize around the more powerful miners. Bytecoin attempts to close the gap between these two classes of miners with a new algorithm, Egalitarian Proof-of-Work (PoW). Egalitarian PoW uses a version of skrypt, a proof of work function similar to the hashcash function used by Bitcoin. The difference between the two is that scrypt isn’t memory bound. Because of this, you can produce highly efficient CPU mining rigs. GPUs will always be about 10 times more effective, though. The Bytecoin project has been fairly fractured since its inception in July 2012. Previously, several isolated teams worked on the project without seemingly communicating with each other. This led to numerous forks and versions of the coin. In July 2017, the team decided to change their image and provide more transparency to the community. The team still remains pseudo-anonymous by only providing names and headshots on their webpage – no bios or social media links. But, it’s tough to expect more from a project that’s focused on privacy. The team has been busy at work refactoring their code and are planning to release a new public API on February 6, 2018. They’ll also be entering the Asian, Middle East, and African markets throughout 2018.
