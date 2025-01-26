Built Different 價格 (BUILT)
今天 Built Different (BUILT) 的實時價格爲 0.00336398 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 3.36M USD。BUILT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Built Different 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 6.28M USD
- Built Different 當天價格變化爲 -7.09%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BUILT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BUILT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Built Different 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000256977185208592。
在過去30天內，Built Different 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Built Different 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Built Different 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000256977185208592
|-7.09%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Built Different 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-3.58%
-7.09%
--
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Built Different is not just a token; it’s a movement. Inspired by the relentless pursuit of greatness, Built Different embodies the spirit of innovation, ambition, and breaking barriers. Positioned as a standout project on the Solana ecosystem, it draws parallels to the meteoric rise of coins like $Sigma and $Giga, capturing the imagination of those who aspire for more in life and in crypto. Core Values: • Innovation: Pushing boundaries in the crypto space. • Resilience: Built to thrive in any market conditions. • Community: Empowering individuals to stride for more together. Why Built Different? Built Different is more than a financial asset—it’s a badge of honor for those who see themselves as visionaries, risk-takers, and builders of the future. With its catchy slogan and bold ethos, it appeals to a new generation of crypto investors who crave purpose beyond profits.
