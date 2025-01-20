BBAChain 價格 (BBA)

USD

BBAChain (BBA) 實時價格圖表

$1.076
$1.076
-5.60%(1D)

今天 BBAChain (BBA) 的價格

今天 BBAChain (BBA) 的實時價格爲 1.074 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。BBA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
BBAChain 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 347.81K USD
- BBAChain 當天價格變化爲 -6.19%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD

在獲取 MEXC 上從 BBA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BBA 價格信息的首選平臺。

BBAChain (BBA) 價格表現 USD

今天內，BBAChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.070896040443805
在過去30天內，BBAChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0
在過去60天內，BBAChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0
在過去90天內，BBAChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0

時間段漲跌幅 (USD)漲跌幅 (%)
今日$ -0.070896040443805-6.19%
30天$ 0--
60天$ 0--
90天$ 0--

BBAChain (BBA) 價格分析

BBAChain 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：

$ 1.029
$ 1.029

$ 1.14
$ 1.14

$ 2.11
$ 2.11

-0.19%

-6.19%

-1.21%

BBAChain (BBA) 市場信息

深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：

$ 0.00
$ 0.00

$ 347.81K
$ 347.81K

0.00
0.00

什麼是BBAChain (BBA)

BBAChain is a Layer 1 blockchain platform launched on October 21st, 2023 by BTI Group OÜ a company based in Estonia, designed to optimize the functionality, scalability, and affordability of decentralized applications. It utilizes a hybrid consensus mechanism that combines Proof of Stake (PoS), Proof of History (PoH), Derive of Half, and the Algorithm of Dichotomy. This innovative approach allows BBAChain to process transactions at a rate of 100,000 per second for just a few cents. BBA is the native utility token used within the BBAChain ecosystem for: • Fees for processing transactions and maintaining data. • Staking by validators to participate in the network consensus and earn rewards. • Engaging in network governance decisions. BBAChain is building a native ecosystem that includes key features such as: • A decentralized exchange (DEX) for seamless peer-to-peer asset trading. • A euro-pegged stablecoin, facilitating stable digital transactions. • An NFT marketplace that supports the minting, trading, and auctioning of digital collectibles. • A comprehensive DeFi ecosystem that offers various financial services. • A decentralized network that will facilitate government and institutions to run national elections, voting and polls through the blockchain.

BBAChain (BBA) 資源

免責聲明

BBA 兌換爲當地貨幣

1 BBA 兌換 AUD
A$1.7184
1 BBA 兌換 GBP
0.86994
1 BBA 兌換 EUR
1.03104
1 BBA 兌換 USD
$1.074
1 BBA 兌換 MYR
RM4.82226
1 BBA 兌換 TRY
38.20218
1 BBA 兌換 JPY
¥167.7051
1 BBA 兌換 RUB
109.48356
1 BBA 兌換 INR
92.9547
1 BBA 兌換 IDR
Rp17,606.55456
1 BBA 兌換 PHP
62.83974
1 BBA 兌換 EGP
￡E.54.0222
1 BBA 兌換 BRL
R$6.51918
1 BBA 兌換 CAD
C$1.54656
1 BBA 兌換 BDT
130.48026
1 BBA 兌換 NGN
1,670.2848
1 BBA 兌換 UAH
45.2154
1 BBA 兌換 VES
Bs57.996
1 BBA 兌換 PKR
Rs299.23788
1 BBA 兌換 KZT
569.757
1 BBA 兌換 THB
฿36.84894
1 BBA 兌換 TWD
NT$35.18424
1 BBA 兌換 CHF
Fr0.97734
1 BBA 兌換 HKD
HK$8.35572
1 BBA 兌換 MAD
.د.م10.78296