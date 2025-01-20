BBAChain 價格 (BBA)
今天 BBAChain (BBA) 的實時價格爲 1.074 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。BBA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
BBAChain 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 347.81K USD
- BBAChain 當天價格變化爲 -6.19%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BBA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BBA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，BBAChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.070896040443805。
在過去30天內，BBAChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，BBAChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，BBAChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.070896040443805
|-6.19%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
BBAChain 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.19%
-6.19%
-1.21%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
BBAChain is a Layer 1 blockchain platform launched on October 21st, 2023 by BTI Group OÜ a company based in Estonia, designed to optimize the functionality, scalability, and affordability of decentralized applications. It utilizes a hybrid consensus mechanism that combines Proof of Stake (PoS), Proof of History (PoH), Derive of Half, and the Algorithm of Dichotomy. This innovative approach allows BBAChain to process transactions at a rate of 100,000 per second for just a few cents. BBA is the native utility token used within the BBAChain ecosystem for: • Fees for processing transactions and maintaining data. • Staking by validators to participate in the network consensus and earn rewards. • Engaging in network governance decisions. BBAChain is building a native ecosystem that includes key features such as: • A decentralized exchange (DEX) for seamless peer-to-peer asset trading. • A euro-pegged stablecoin, facilitating stable digital transactions. • An NFT marketplace that supports the minting, trading, and auctioning of digital collectibles. • A comprehensive DeFi ecosystem that offers various financial services. • A decentralized network that will facilitate government and institutions to run national elections, voting and polls through the blockchain.
|1 BBA 兌換 AUD
A$1.7184
|1 BBA 兌換 GBP
￡0.86994
|1 BBA 兌換 EUR
€1.03104
|1 BBA 兌換 USD
$1.074
|1 BBA 兌換 MYR
RM4.82226
|1 BBA 兌換 TRY
₺38.20218
|1 BBA 兌換 JPY
¥167.7051
|1 BBA 兌換 RUB
₽109.48356
|1 BBA 兌換 INR
₹92.9547
|1 BBA 兌換 IDR
Rp17,606.55456
|1 BBA 兌換 PHP
₱62.83974
|1 BBA 兌換 EGP
￡E.54.0222
|1 BBA 兌換 BRL
R$6.51918
|1 BBA 兌換 CAD
C$1.54656
|1 BBA 兌換 BDT
৳130.48026
|1 BBA 兌換 NGN
₦1,670.2848
|1 BBA 兌換 UAH
₴45.2154
|1 BBA 兌換 VES
Bs57.996
|1 BBA 兌換 PKR
Rs299.23788
|1 BBA 兌換 KZT
₸569.757
|1 BBA 兌換 THB
฿36.84894
|1 BBA 兌換 TWD
NT$35.18424
|1 BBA 兌換 CHF
Fr0.97734
|1 BBA 兌換 HKD
HK$8.35572
|1 BBA 兌換 MAD
.د.م10.78296