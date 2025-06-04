Agent Ted 價格 (TED)
今天 Agent Ted (TED) 的實時價格爲 0.02041673 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 20.41M USD。TED 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Agent Ted 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Agent Ted 當天價格變化爲 +4.59%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 TED兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 TED 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Agent Ted 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00089617。
在過去30天內，Agent Ted 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0083107095。
在過去60天內，Agent Ted 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Agent Ted 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00089617
|+4.59%
|30天
|$ +0.0083107095
|+40.71%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Agent Ted 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.12%
+4.59%
-14.49%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Agent Ted ("TED") represents a fundamental shift in the sports betting industry, fusing artificial intelligence (AI), decentralized finance (DeFi), and blockchain transparency to build a trustless, automated, and data-driven ecosystem. Utilizing player-level data from SPORTS RADAR and a proprietary neural network infrastructure, TED programmatically analyzes, executes, and manages bets across multiple sports markets. TED’s mission is to democratize access to professional-grade betting strategies, eliminate bias, and align participant incentives through fully on-chain, automated financial systems. Historically, sports betting has been dominated by centralized sportsbooks that retain significant informational and strategic advantages over individual bettors. Over 90% of participants lose money in the long term due to human biases, lack of data access, and poor bankroll management. Bettors often rely on intuition, emotions, or recency bias, all of which degrade decision quality. TED aims to invert this dynamic by introducing an AI-native, automated betting system that programmatically manages every aspect of the betting lifecycle. By removing human error and replacing it with neural-network-driven intelligence, TED creates an environment where capital is deployed strategically and transparently, and outcomes are verifiable on-chain.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 TED 兌換 VND
₫537.26624995
|1 TED 兌換 AUD
A$0.0314417642
|1 TED 兌換 GBP
￡0.0149042129
|1 TED 兌換 EUR
€0.0177625551
|1 TED 兌換 USD
$0.02041673
|1 TED 兌換 MYR
RM0.0865669352
|1 TED 兌換 TRY
₺0.7987024776
|1 TED 兌換 JPY
¥2.9375591124
|1 TED 兌換 RUB
₽1.6123091681
|1 TED 兌換 INR
₹1.7495095937
|1 TED 兌換 IDR
Rp334.7004382512
|1 TED 兌換 KRW
₩28.1222080693
|1 TED 兌換 PHP
₱1.137211861
|1 TED 兌換 EGP
￡E.1.0138948118
|1 TED 兌換 BRL
R$0.1149461899
|1 TED 兌換 CAD
C$0.0279709201
|1 TED 兌換 BDT
৳2.4957410752
|1 TED 兌換 NGN
₦32.3047793771
|1 TED 兌換 UAH
₴0.8483151315
|1 TED 兌換 VES
Bs1.96000608
|1 TED 兌換 PKR
Rs5.7430219817
|1 TED 兌換 KZT
₸10.4592866117
|1 TED 兌換 THB
฿0.6664020672
|1 TED 兌換 TWD
NT$0.6125019
|1 TED 兌換 AED
د.إ0.0749293991
|1 TED 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0167417186
|1 TED 兌換 HKD
HK$0.1600671632
|1 TED 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.1876297487
|1 TED 兌換 MXN
$0.3930220525