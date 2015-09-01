艾達幣（ADA）代幣經濟學
艾達幣（ADA）資訊
卡爾達諾是一個分散且公開的區塊鏈，也是ㄧ個加密貨幣專案，而且是完全開源的。卡爾達諾正在開發一個智能合約平臺，旨在提供比以前開發的任何協議更先進的功能。它是第一個從科學哲學和以研究為首驅使導向，進而演變而來的區塊鏈平臺。開發團隊由全球專業工程師和研究人員組成。艾達幣（ADA）是整個Cardano生態系統中的核心代幣。艾達幣持有者對網路協議的未來發展有發言權和投票權，同時可以決定艾達幣的資產分配，每次一個新的區塊產生時，現ADA持有者可以投票決定其中一部分艾達幣的用途，比如雇更多的工程師或者是做更多的市場宣傳，甚至還可以投資其他的區塊鏈專案。
艾達幣（ADA）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
艾達幣（ADA）深度代幣結構解析
Issuance Mechanism
- Maximum Supply: 45 billion ADA.
- Initial Distribution: Cardano was funded through a multi-stage Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in Asia from September 2015 to February 2017. Approximately 25.93 billion ADA (~57.62% of the max supply) was sold during the ICO.
- Ongoing Issuance: New ADA is issued as staking rewards. 0.30% of ADA’s reserve (maximum supply minus circulating supply) is distributed every five-day epoch, with rewards split between stakers and the Cardano treasury. The reserve started with ~13.8 billion ADA (~30.66% of max supply).
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|ADA Amount (Billion)
|% of Max Supply
|Notes
|ICO Participants
|~25.93
|~57.62%
|Distributed via multi-stage ICO (2015–2017)
|Cardano Foundation
|~0.65
|~1.44%
|For ecosystem development
|EMURGO
|~2.07
|~4.61%
|For commercial ventures
|Input Output Global (IOG)
|~2.46
|~5.47%
|For protocol development; 1/3 unlocked at launch, 2/3 unlocked in 2018 and 2019
|Reserve (for staking)
|~13.8
|~30.66%
|Used for ongoing staking rewards
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Fees: ADA is used to pay transaction fees on the Cardano network. Fees are calculated based on transaction size and a minimum constant.
- Staking: ADA holders can delegate their tokens to stake pools or operate their own pools. Both delegators and pool operators receive ADA rewards for securing the network and producing blocks.
- Governance: ADA is used for on-chain governance, including voting in Project Catalyst, which funds ecosystem projects.
- DeFi and Native Tokens: ADA is required for interacting with DeFi protocols and for minting/transacting native tokens on Cardano.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking: ADA delegated for staking is not locked; users retain full control and can move their tokens at any time, though rewards are distributed at the end of each epoch.
- Governance (Voting): For Project Catalyst and future Voltaire governance, ADA may be temporarily locked to represent voting rights and prevent double voting.
- Smart Contracts: ADA can be locked in smart contracts for DeFi, escrow, or other use cases, depending on contract logic.
Unlocking Time
- Team/Entity Allocations: For IOG, 1/3 of ADA was unlocked at network launch (September 2017), with the remaining 2/3 unlocked on June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019.
- Staking/Delegation: No lock-up period; ADA can be withdrawn or redelegated at any time.
- Governance: ADA used for voting is typically locked for the duration of the voting period, after which it is released.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Multi-stage ICO + ongoing staking rewards from reserve
|Allocation
|ICO, Cardano Foundation, EMURGO, IOG, Reserve
|Usage
|Network fees, staking, governance, DeFi, native token minting
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, governance participation rewards
|Locking
|No lock for staking; temporary lock for governance; contract-dependent for smart contracts
|Unlocking
|Team unlocks (2017–2019); staking/governance unlocks per protocol rules
Additional Notes
- No Superuser Functions: There is no evidence of superuser privileges (e.g., pausing, freezing, or forcibly transferring ADA).
- Native Token Support: Cardano natively supports custom tokens without smart contracts, but only ADA is used for fees and rewards.
- Treasury and Rewards: A portion of staking rewards is allocated to the Cardano treasury for future ecosystem development.
For further details, see the official Cardano documentation and Cardano monetary policy.
艾達幣（ADA）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 艾達幣（ADA）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 ADA 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
ADA 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 ADA 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 ADA 代幣的實時價格吧！
免責聲明
