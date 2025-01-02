Wam 价格 (WAM)
今天 Wam (WAM) 的实时价格为 0.00277171 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.88M USD。WAM 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Wam 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 98.90K USD
- Wam 当天价格变化为 +9.12%
- 其循环供应量为 679.48M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 WAM兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 WAM 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Wam 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00023157。
在过去30天内，Wam 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0006094483。
在过去60天内，Wam 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0004530795。
在过去90天内，Wam 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0001307989729165784。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00023157
|+9.12%
|30天
|$ -0.0006094483
|-21.98%
|60天
|$ +0.0004530795
|+16.35%
|90天
|$ +0.0001307989729165784
|+4.95%
Wam 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.34%
+9.12%
+8.30%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
WAM is a unique play-2-earn platform, with hyper-casual games tournaments where you can enter to compete against other players. You pay an entry fee in $WAM tokens to enter a tournament and if you find yourself among the top performing players of that tournament, you win more coins. The concept of making money by playing hyper-casual games based on skill is new in the gaming industry and WAM.app is the first platform in the world that let you do this. All you need in order to play on the WAM.app platform is a few minutes of your time and the desire to be the best. You can participate in tournaments all around the world, wherever you have internet access. Players don’t have to be connected at the same time, and that is very good for players because each can compete whenever they find the time to do so. The WAM ecosystem will offer multiple roles that users can voluntarily take up and be incentivised to be the best with token gains. 1. Player — play 2 earn; If you play any WAM game, you can begin making money based on how competitive you are. 2. Owner — own 2 earn; If you own a WAM game as an NFT, you will win a percentage of all of the WAM coins that accumulate as entry fees in every tournament. You can buy a game and if the brand value of the game goes up, you can sell it for profit on the WAM Marketplace. 3. Marketer — Market 2 earn; You can rent a game from an owner and organize tournaments for that game. You will get your own percentage of all of the WAM coins the tournament accumulates through entry fees. Renting will be very easy and percentage based. The Owner will split with you a percentage of the revenue you bring him with the tournaments you organize and market. 4. Developer — Develop 2 earn; You can develop games and sell them on the WAM Marketplace. Every time your game is sold, you will receive a lifetime commission from the sale. You can also choose a percentage of the WAM Coins accumulated by tournaments to be distributed to you, regardless of who currently owns the game. These roles will be the backbone of the WAM ecosystem economy. WAM will benefit from everything happening in the ecosystem.
|1 WAM 兑换 AUD
A$0.004434736
|1 WAM 兑换 GBP
￡0.002217368
|1 WAM 兑换 EUR
€0.0026608416
|1 WAM 兑换 USD
$0.00277171
|1 WAM 兑换 MYR
RM0.0123895437
|1 WAM 兑换 TRY
₺0.0978690801
|1 WAM 兑换 JPY
¥0.4351861871
|1 WAM 兑换 RUB
₽0.309045665
|1 WAM 兑换 INR
₹0.2376741325
|1 WAM 兑换 IDR
Rp44.7049937413
|1 WAM 兑换 PHP
₱0.1605651603
|1 WAM 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.1406919996
|1 WAM 兑换 BRL
R$0.0172123191
|1 WAM 兑换 CAD
C$0.0039912624
|1 WAM 兑换 BDT
৳0.331219345
|1 WAM 兑换 NGN
₦4.2839272589
|1 WAM 兑换 UAH
₴0.1167167081
|1 WAM 兑换 VES
Bs0.14135721
|1 WAM 兑换 PKR
Rs0.772475577
|1 WAM 兑换 KZT
₸1.4549537303
|1 WAM 兑换 THB
฿0.0950419359
|1 WAM 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0911615419
|1 WAM 兑换 CHF
Fr0.002494539
|1 WAM 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0215361867
|1 WAM 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0280219881