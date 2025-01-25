TabbyPOS 价格 (EPOS)
今天 TabbyPOS (EPOS) 的实时价格为 0.0017463 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。EPOS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
TabbyPOS 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 56.69 USD
- TabbyPOS 当天价格变化为 +3.75%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 EPOS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 EPOS 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，TabbyPOS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，TabbyPOS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0002791151。
在过去60天内，TabbyPOS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0002592881。
在过去90天内，TabbyPOS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0007214917160301351。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.75%
|30天
|$ -0.0002791151
|-15.98%
|60天
|$ -0.0002592881
|-14.84%
|90天
|$ +0.0007214917160301351
|+70.40%
TabbyPOS 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.18%
+3.75%
-9.02%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? TabbyPOS is a cash register terminal(Hardware) that supports cryptocurrency payments. It can handle various tasks for merchants, such as sales, settlement, and inventory management, as well as providing the ability to accept cryptocurrency payments. In addition, this cash register terminal features a built-in membership system that can convert points into cryptocurrency. TabbyPOS also records transaction history and cashier information and generates management reports such as sales and inventory reports. What makes your project unique? 1)TabbyPOS not only supports cryptocurrency payments but also has a built-in module for ordering and printing receipts, making it convenient for merchants to use. 2)TabbyPOS also features a built-in membership system that allows merchants to easily set up their own membership system without having to manage the exchange of goods or points, as points exist directly in the form of cryptocurrency and customers can freely use or exchange them. 3)TabbyPOS has an open API interface and is not a closed system, allowing it to collaborate with local POS enterprises and provide more diversified services. History of your project. In May 2022, Lee Koh Ching founded TabbyPOS. In August 2022, TabbyPOS issued tokens (EPOS) to raise funds on the Launch Pad platform of ErgoPAD. The fundraising was successfully completed in September 2022. TabbyPOS successfully released its Alpha version in March 2023. What’s next for your project? Our next plan is to support more mainstream cryptocurrencies and add more convenient features for daily life, such as paying utility bills, topping up mobile phone credit, and more. What can your token be used for? EPOS functions as a utility token and is used to pay for fees for token withdraw transactions. If merchants use TabbyPOS, they must also hold a certain number of EPOS.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 EPOS 兑换 AUD
A$0.002759154
|1 EPOS 兑换 GBP
￡0.00139704
|1 EPOS 兑换 EUR
€0.001658985
|1 EPOS 兑换 USD
$0.0017463
|1 EPOS 兑换 MYR
RM0.007631331
|1 EPOS 兑换 TRY
₺0.062238132
|1 EPOS 兑换 JPY
¥0.272475189
|1 EPOS 兑换 RUB
₽0.170630973
|1 EPOS 兑换 INR
₹0.150496134
|1 EPOS 兑换 IDR
Rp28.166125089
|1 EPOS 兑换 PHP
₱0.101721975
|1 EPOS 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.087751575
|1 EPOS 兑换 BRL
R$0.010320633
|1 EPOS 兑换 CAD
C$0.002497209
|1 EPOS 兑换 BDT
৳0.213031137
|1 EPOS 兑换 NGN
₦2.720089269
|1 EPOS 兑换 UAH
₴0.073204896
|1 EPOS 兑换 VES
Bs0.0977928
|1 EPOS 兑换 PKR
Rs0.486292161
|1 EPOS 兑换 KZT
₸0.904810419
|1 EPOS 兑换 THB
฿0.058605828
|1 EPOS 兑换 TWD
NT$0.057173862
|1 EPOS 兑换 CHF
Fr0.00157167
|1 EPOS 兑换 HKD
HK$0.013586214
|1 EPOS 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.017410611